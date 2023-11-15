Imalay, Rodriguez named co-MVPs in national juniors netfest in Silay

KATE IMALAY and Andrian Rodriguez fashioned out victories and runner-up finishes to share Most Valuable Player honors in the Mayor Joedith Gallego National Juniors Tennis Championships at the Silay courts in Negros Occidental over the weekend.

The top-seeded Imalay, 14, demonstrated dominance in her age bracket, dropping just six games, including a 6-0, 6-2 rout of second seed Alexa Cruspero in the finals.

Despite a 0-6, 1-6 setback to Bacolod City’s Hannah Divinagracia in the 16-and-under category, the rising Bato (Leyte) star emerged top performer among female players in the Group I tournament presented by Dunlop.

Rodriquez, on the other hand, survived Kurt Montenegro, 4-2, 4-5 (1), 10-2, in the semis then repulsed Raphael Lamata, 6-3, 6-2, to clinch the boys’ 14-and-under title.

However, the Bacolod City native fell short in the 16-and-under finals, losing a closely-fought 3-6. 6-1, 6-10 battle to top seed Jeremy Napiere from Cadiz City.

Takuya Joson and Jasmine Jaran, both from La Carlota City, also claimed the top spots in the premier division with the former repelling Romell Gimena, 6-3, 1-6, 10-7, and the latter blasting Louchelaj Estember, 6-0, 6-2, in the 18-and-under finals.

The event, which drew nearly 200 entries, served as part of the junior tennis program put up by Palawan Pawnshop president and CEO Bobby Castro.

Impressed by the huge turnout, Gallego pledged to host the tournament annually, including the Open Championship. The city plans to construct two more tennis courts as part of Silay City’s grassroots sports development program to encourage youth participation.

Other singles winners were Kathlyn Bugna, Jake Jarqueo and Rayven Milliam, all from La Carlota.

Bugna also went through a wringer before upending the top-seeded Cruspero, 3-6, 6-4, 10-5, while Jarqueo held off Ciaran Alipo-on, 6-3, 6-4, for the 12-and-under title.

Milliam snared the 10-under unisex diadem with a 5-3, 4-5(4), 10-2 verdict over Christian Jarloyan.

Rodriguez later teamed up with Federer Clelo to win the 18-and-under doubles crown over Miguel Alarcon and Enzo Alipo-on while Divinagracia and Jaran took the girls’ title over Estember and Queen Villa.

Bugna and Cruspero, on the other hand, downed Isobel Alipo-on and Imalay for the 14-and-under doubles plum with Jarqueo and Rodcel Largavista winning over Alwin Cachumbo and Phine Billones in the boys’ side while Milliam and Christian Jarloya clinched the 10-under unisex doubles trophy over Bugna and Jemeah Patanao.