House panel endorses NEPC power distribution franchise

The House Committee on Legislative Franchises approved a bill on Tuesday that seeks to grant Negros Electric and Power Corporation (NEPC) a franchise allowing the establishment and maintenance of an electric power distribution system in key cities and municipalities in Negros province.

PBA Party-list Rep. Margarita Nograles moved for the approval in principle of House Bill 9310, subject to style and subject to the submission of documents that are being asked from the Energy Regulatory Commission, National Electrification Administration, Securities and Exchange Commission, Central Negros Electric Cooperative (Ceneco), and Primelectric Holdings Inc.

This franchise will enable NEPC to establish and maintain an electric power distribution system in key cities such as Bacolod, Silay, Talisay, and Bago, as well as in the municipalities of Murcia and Don Salvador Benedicto—all in the province of Negros Occidental—and ensure a continuous and uninterrupted supply of electricity in the franchise area.

Primelectric Holdings Inc. President Roel Castro expressed his commitment to comply promptly with the required submissions and underscored the potential benefits for Negros residents.

Castro addressed the prevalent issues faced by Ceneco consumers, citing frequent brownouts, delayed new connections, and system losses exceeding acceptable limits, resulting in substantial financial losses for Ceneco.

Castro emphasized the urgent need for improved electric services in the region and highlighted the advantages NEPC could bring if granted the franchise.

“There’s a lot of complaints, and over and above that, their system loss is already beyond the cap. “And when the system’s loss is above the cap, it means that it is being passed on to the bottomline consumers, and Ceneco is already losing P20 to P30 million a month,” Castro added.

Ceneco has been in existence for 48 years and, under its current franchise, still has 7 years to go, which is up to 2030. However, to improve its services, it has entered into a joint venture agreement (JVA) with Primelectric Holdings Inc., a subsidiary of More Electric and Power Corporation, a distribution utility that operates in Iloilo City.

NEPC is the company that was formed through the JVA and is now seeking approval of a franchise from Congress.

Under the new company, 30 percent ownership will be retained by Ceneco, while Primelectric will purchase 70 percent of its assets.

Castro expressed confidence in NEPC’s ability to bring significant enhancements to Bacolod and Central Negros, drawing from their successful experience in Iloilo.