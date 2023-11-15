House bill on nuclear energy regulation passed on 2nd reading

After extensive plenary deliberations, the House of Representatives on Wednesday approved on second reading House Bill (HB) 9293 aimed at creating the Philippine Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority (PhilATOM).

Through viva voce voting, lawmakers passed bill seeks to establish a technological and legislative framework to guarantee nuclear energy is used safely in the country.

The measure is expected to be approved on third and final reading next week.

HB 9293 shall ensure that the country complies with the international obligations pertaining to the utilization of nuclear energy, as recommended by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The proposed PhilATOM will have a complete and exclusive authority to regulate and control the peaceful, safe, and secure utilization of nuclear energy and radiation sources.

The proposed PhilATOM will also assume all regulatory tasks currently held by the Philippine Nuclear Research Institute (PNRI).

Special Committee on Nuclear Energy Chairperson and Pangasinan Rep. Mark Cojuangco, sponsor of the measure, thanked his fellow lawmakers for supporting the passage of the landmark legislation.

He said that HB 9293, once enacted into law, will help facilitate the country’s economic development, as well as the proper utilization of nuclear energy, resulting in cost-effective, dependable, and clean electricity.

Other proponents of the measure are Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, Albay Rep. Joey Sarte Salceda, Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco, Zamboanga del Sur Rep. Divina Grace Yu, AKO-BICOL Party-list Rep. Elizaldy Co and KABAYAN Party-list Rep. Ron Salo, among others.

Image credits: AP/Aaron Favila





