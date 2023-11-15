Go boosts PSC’s 2024 budget

SENATOR Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go again urged his colleagues to support the increased funding for the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) during a plenary session at the Senate Wednesday.

Go defended an P874.3-million proposed budget of the PSC for 2024, saying the P500-million increase would be used for Filipino athletes’ preparations for various international competitions next year.

He said that PSC funds were also augmented for the rehabilitation and upgrading of the PhilSports Complex in Pasig City.

“It’s evident that if we provide our athletes the necessary support, it would be of huge help to them and they would be able to bring honor to our country,” said Go, chairman of the Committee on Sports.

The Senate submitted the PSC budget for plenary approval as well as a P131.1-million proposed 2024 budget of the Games and Amusement Board which was also sponsored by Go.