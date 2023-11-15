Game has changed

THINGS are heating up in Season 86 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) as the Final Four phase of the basketball tournament looms and teams jockey for position to get the choice spots in the ladder.

But I’m not going to make any predictions or analyze why this team or that team will end up getting the coveted twice to beat slots. I’m not going to do hardcore basketball stuff at all.

Instead I’ll share some observations I’ve had of the league that I’ve covered since I first joined the sportswriting merry-go-round decades and decades ago.

Watching the games day after day and soaking in the atmosphere at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, Smart Araneta Coliseum or the University of Santo Tomas Quadricentennial Gym, I can’t help but compare how not only has the game of basketball changed in its approach and executions.

The whole enchilada of the crowd, the cheering squads, the teams and all the accouterments that go with playing has evolved. It’s a totally different experience watching the UAAP games then and now.

Let’s take the matter of school hymns, for a start. In the older days—say, the 70s or up to the 80s—schools used to come equipped with bands. Usually sourced from their respective ROTCs, the school bands would strike up school songs that never fail to rev up their crowds. I remember that the Ateneo Blue Eagles would be lifted up by the strains and the singing of “Blue Eagle, The King,”a song written by Senator Raul Manglapus back in the 30s, that urges The Blue to “fly high.”

The De La Salle faithful would perk up when the band strikes up the De La Salle Victory Song that goes “Cheer, cheer for Ol’ De La Salle.” And the University of the Philippines crowd would rise when the band hits the first notes of “Push On UP.”

Now, only Ateneo and National University have bands to add a new layer of cheer to their cheering. School songs are no longer sung and have been replaced by the more serious and sacred school anthems that are sung at the end of games. Yells are louder and harder. Drums rule. Rhythm has replaced melody.

Another thing I noticed is that when the game is ongoing these days, the pep squads and crowds of competing teams go hard at it against each other. More often than not, both sides cheer simultaneously so the whole arena becomes a giant pit of noise, babble and bedlam.

In olden days, cheering squads of either team would give way for the other side to finish their yells before beginning theirs. Courtesy was practiced and silent rules were observed. But maybe, just maybe, a team or two purposely kept their cheers longer and added swag to their cheering. Other teams caught on to the one-over and no longer waited for the other team to finish. Being louder than the other team became the mission. Competitiveness became king.

Game-wise, players of yesteryears would relate that their coaches forbade them to pick up their opponents when he fell or tripped over. The other team was the enemy, and an us-against-them mentality was the rule.

Today, the game is kinder. Camaraderie is practiced on court regardless of whether the man who is down is a teammate or a member of the opposing team. That’s a nice touch.

Then, coaching staffs were smaller. Just a head coach, an assistant coach or two, a trainer plus support staff like tape men and ball boys were sufficient. Now, wow. Each team has a whole regiment of head coach, assistant coaches, defensive and offensive coaches, big- and small-men coaches, physical trainers, team psychologist, nutritionist and physical therapists. We’ve come a long way, baby.

Also, shoes then were simpler. Good ol’ Converse shoes were the jewels of the day, even for Olympians. Today, shoes are expensive gems that come in various colors, are packed with techno-innovations and athletes have become their endorsers.

Crowds were leaner then. The 6,100-capacity Rizal Memorial Coliseum was THE go-to arena. Now, 15,000 Mall of Asia Arena can be filled to the rafters by team faithful and casual fans.

Then, and I’m talking 80s, 90s to early 00s here, NU and UP were erstwhile best friends in the UAAP cellar. Today, what was down has come up. The Bulldogs and the Fighting Maroons are at the top of the standings. Times have changed indeed.