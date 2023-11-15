‘Fiber crop industry ready to emerge as new employment-generating sector’

The country’s fiber crop industry is now ready to emerge as a new employment-generating sector, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said on Tuesday.

In his message for the 2023 National Fibercrops Summit (NFS), the Chief Executive recognized the economic and livelihood potential of the sector.

He directed Philippine Fiber Industry Development Authority (PhilFIDA) to continue to provide the necessary support to the fiber crop stakeholders.

PhilFIDA is an attached agency of the Department of Agriculture (DA) responsible for promotion and development of the fiber industry.

“I therefore urged the PhilFIDA to remain steadfast in utilizing its mission of providing research, production, education, and trade regulation support so that the fiber industry can take advantage of new avenues for development and growth,” the President said.

PhilFIDA held the NFS at the DA Convention Hall in Diliman, Quezon City on Tuesday to gather inputs from stakeholders on how to address the concerns in the production and processing of top priority fiber sources, namely, abaca, cotton, pineapple, salago, and silk.

Also discussed were fiber quality, market demand, quality standards, and trade regulations.