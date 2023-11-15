Etaily raises $17.8M to fund expansion in SE Asia

Etaily announced on Tuesday that it has raised $17.8 million in Series A funding from investors in the Philippines and the rest of Asia.

The round was led by SKS Capital, a Chinese and Taiwanese private equity firm, and Singapore’s Pavilion Capital. SBI ICCP, a joint venture between ICCP Venture Partners in the Philippines and Japan’s SBI Holdings (formerly SoftBank Investments) and Kaya Founders also joined, together with the Magsaysay family, Chan family, Foxmont Capital and JGDEV, the corporate venture arm of JG Summit Holdings.

The amount of fresh capitalization will be used for its expansion in Southeast Asia, especially in Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and the Philippines, work on its distribution platform for brands and widening its portfolio of brands (including its in-house brands). The company, likewise, plans to invest in its proprietary tech, including an operating system, data analytics and Clarity.

“Etaily’s asset-light strategy, along with their extensive knowledge of e-commerce, supply chain and their utilization of data-driven insights to understand consumer behavior and demand, offer significant prospects for incorporating advanced omnichannel technology solutions into brand operations. This will enable substantial growth in the future,” said Jack Chen, founder of SKS Capital.

With the capitalization activity, etaily sait it is on track to become a “one stop solution” for global consumer brands that want to penetrate the Southeast Asian market where e-commerce grew rapidly during the Covid-19 crisis, and that momentum is continuing post-pandemic. Based on a report of McKinsey, the market is expected to triple at a compound growth rate of 22 percent between now and 2026, hitting $230 billion in gross merchandise volume.

The Philippines—being one of the fastest-growing e-commerce markets worldwide—serves as the ideal base for etaily’s operations, thus making it a gateway of international brands to the region. Founded in 2020, etaily CEO Alexander Friedhoff said in a previous report that he decided to launch etaily in the country because “Southeast Asia belongs to the fastest growing consumer markets in the world. In fact, the Philippines is the fastest-growing e-commerce market globally.”

The company works with brands in various sectors, including fashion, consumer electronics, lifestyle, beauty, home and living, and fast-moving consumer goods, enabling them to build and manage their online trade operations, as well as expand their reach through its economies of scale.

The startup has about 50 global clients, including Levi’s, Crocs, Reckitt and Skechers that use it to develop lifestyle products, manage selling on platforms like Lazada, Shopee, Zalora and brand.com, and fulfill orders through its asset-light warehouse network. So far, it has processed over 10 million orders, and expects to reach gross sales of $40 million this year, with a target of $100 million by 2025.