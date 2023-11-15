Demand for 10-year T-bonds doubles

EASING yields sought by investors for long-term Treasury bonds (T-bonds) allowed the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) to make a full award, raising the entire programmed amount of P30 billion for the national government.

The Treasury’s Tuesday auction saw demand for the 10-year T-bonds reach P65.928 billion, more than double the programmed amount and, thereby, contributing to the softening of the yields.

The average rates for government security settled at 6.781 percent. The investors’ asking yields ranged from 6.748 percent to 6.8 percent, according to the Treasury.

This is now the second straight week that the Treasury made a full award of a T-bonds tender.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBGC) Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort said the verage yield for the 10-year T-bond was lower than the 6.954 percent recorded in the previous tender three weeks ago.

Nonetheless, the average yield on Tuesday’s auction was slightly higher than the comparable PHP BVAL yield which was at 6.74 percent, Ricafort added.

The RCBC executive attributed the softening in investors’ asking yields to the recent decline in US treasury yield and lower global oil prices as the Israel-Hamas conflict has started to cool down.

“Thus, all these factors, including the stronger peso exchange rate recently, could support the view of a possible pause in local policy rates on Thursday, November 16, matching the latest Fed rates pause on November 1 and could at least reduce the need for another local policy rate hike after the off-cycle +0.25 local policy rate hike on October 26, 2023,” Ricafort said.

This month, the national government programmed to borrow as much as P225 billion from the tender of T-bonds and Treasury bills.

The national government has been struggling to borrow its full target amount from the domestic market as investors have been asking for higher than acceptable yields, particularly for T-bills, amid volatile market conditions.

The Treasury was only able to raise P141.641 billion or about 94.42 percent of its target amount from the sale of debt papers last month.

Image credits: Walter Eric Sy / Dreamstime.com





