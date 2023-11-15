Creation of new Department on Corrections, Jail Management pushed ahead of summit

With a congestion rate of close to 400 percent, a lawmaker on Tuesday said the Supreme Court (SC) will hold a national summit next month to address the chronic congestion in the country’s jails, underscoring the need to unify the fragmented correctional system as an effective long-term solution to the perennial problem.

Bicol Saro Party-list Rep. Brian Raymund Yamsuan said he is optimistic that the upcoming National Jail Decongestion Summit organized by the SC in coordination with the Justice Sector Coordinating Council (JSCC) will generate fresh policies and programs to alleviate overcrowding in jails and detention centers.

“This commendable effort is a significant step in tackling the pervasive issue of jail congestion. We are confident that the summit will be able to come up with ways to reduce backlogs and speed up the disposition of cases to help address the overpopulation in our jails and prisons,” Yamsuan said.

“At the same time, we hope that the participants in the summit will also consider the long-term solution of integrating the country’s fragmented correctional system. We have been pushing for this reform through our measure that seeks to create the Department of Corrections and Jail Management (DCJM),” added Yamsuan, a former assistant secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Set for December 6 and 7 in Manila, the National Jail Decongestion Summit will bring together key stakeholders, experts, justice sector leaders, and international partners to “devise comprehensive strategies that prioritize sustainable solutions for the reduction of inmate populations in correctional facilities,” according to the Supreme Court. –