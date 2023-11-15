Cignal HD spikers bag Challenge Cup quarterfinals berth

POWERHOUSE Cignal HD trounced Kuya JM-Davao City, 25-19, 25-17, 25-11, to punch a ticket to the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Challenge Cup quarterfinal round on Wednesday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

The HD Spikers needed only 74 minutes to dispatch their foes and extend their unbeaten campaign to three matches in Pool A of the 20-team men’s division of the tourney supported by the Philippine Sports Commission, PLDT, Rebisco, Akari, Foton and CBPI.

Cignal previously clobbered Savouge Aesthetics, 25-21, 25-16, 25-22, and the University of Batangas 25-14, 25-15, 25-16, entering its last assignment against Volida Volleyball Club this weekend.

PGJC Navy also booked its quarterfinal spot after a default win against Angatleta-Orion, Bataan for a similar 3-0 record in Pool C approaching its last match against Jose Rizal University (JRU).

The Sealions’ first two wins came against 3B Marikina City, 25-20, 25-11-, 25-18 and Plaridel, Quezon, 25-18, 25-23, 25-10.

Also in Pool C, JRU stayed unbeaten in two games to boost its quarterfinal hopes with a 25-13, 25-17, 25-19 win over Marikina after its 25-11, 25-12, 25-15 victory over Angatleta-Orion, Bataan last week.

In Pool A, Savouge Aesthetics improved to 1-1 after routing the winless Volida Volleyball Club, 25-11, 25-11, 25-17.

Over at the women’s play, the Philippine Air Force got off to a flying start with a 25-23, 25-15, 24-26, 25-11 win over Davao City in Pool B as Parañaque City bounced back in Pool B with a 25-15, 25-10, 13-25, 25-18 triumph over the Vollida Volleyball Club.

Only the top two teams from each pool of the 16-team women’s play and 20-team men’s division will advance to the Challenge Cup quarterfinals serving as the penultimate tourney this season of the PNVF headed by Ramon “Tats” Suzara.