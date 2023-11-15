CEB bullish on 2024 prospects

LOW-COST carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB) expects “a bright trajectory” for 2024 on the back of an anticipated strong finish this year, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Cebu Pacific CEO Michael Szucs said the airline anticipates its network capacity to surpass pre-pandemic levels, reflecting a rebound in both the domestic and international travel sectors.

“Going into the fourth quarter, we remain optimistic as we saw our domestic market share at 55 percent in October despite challenges on fleet availability. Aside from that, we expect that by the end of the year, our systemwide network will be at 103 percent of pre-pandemic levels; domestic will continue to exceed pre-pandemic levels, while international is seen to be at about 93 percent.”

By yearend, Szucs said the carrier expects to fly to “60 destinations, through over 100 routes and at least 2,700 weekly flights.”

Cebu Air Inc. swung to a profit at the end of September, when it recorded a net profit of P5.03 billion, a reversal of last year’s P12.05-billion loss.

Revenues reached P66.90 billion, a 78.2-percent surge from P37.53 billion the year prior, as it recorded a significant increase in passenger volume due to the increased demand for travel, especially for international destinations as the group continues its ramp-up its international network. International flights jumped by 236.2 percent compared to same period last year.

Looking ahead to 2024, Szucs said Cebu Pacific expects a 5-percent to 8-percent growth in seat capacity from 2023 levels. He made this forecast despite potential challenges, including the early inspection of Pratt and Whitney engines on the A320/321 new engine option (NEO) fleet, which may ground some aircraft.

The airline will commence inspections of its A320/321neos in January 2024. Szucs said this is “not a safety concern” but a preemptive measure to ensure operational continuity.

Consequentially, Cebu Pacific expects to have 10 aircraft grounded in January, with the number rising through 2024 to 20.

To mitigate customer impact, Cebu Pacific has adjusted its flight schedules and enhanced customer support. The airline is also contemplating a short-term wet lease agreement with Bul Air to ensure service continuity.

He noted that Cebu Pacific is set to enhance its fleet, having already received 19 new aircraft in 2023, boosting its fleet count to 76 by year-end. The fleet size is projected to increase to 92 by the end of 2024.

Furthermore, Cebu Pacific has issued a Request for Proposals to Airbus and Boeing for 100 to 150 narrowbody jets, marking a historic expansion in the Philippine aviation sector.

“We’ve taken all these initiatives to uphold our commitment to delivering affordable, safe, and dependable flights. While we acknowledge the challenges that we will face in 2024 and possibly even 2025, we remain very optimistic on the long-term economic prospects in the Philippines for our aviation industry, given the plans to privatize Naia, the development of the Bulacan airport, and further enhancements of regional airports to relieve congestion and increase connectivity.”