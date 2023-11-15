Business forum eyes investments for Metro Iloilo, Guimaras

The Metro Iloilo-Guimaras Economic Development Council (MIGEDC), in partnership with the Iloilo Economic Development Foundation, Inc. (ILED), brings to Manila its first investment forum to be held at the Conrad Hotel on Monday, November 20.

Composed of Iloilo City, the island province of Guimaras and the municipalities of Cabatuan, Sta. Barbara, Pavia, Leganes, Oton and San Miguel, Metro Iloilo- Guimaras has a consolidated land area of 1,124 square kilometers with a rich pool of human resources in its population of 1.007 million, with competencies in a wide range of academic, scientific, and technical skills.

Iloilo City and the surrounding municipalities are interconnected by excellent roads, among them the 15 kilometer, 4-lane President Corazon Aquino Avenue, commonly referred to as the Circumferential Road, which has not only eased traffic congestion but has opened new areas for development.

“As economic developments are moving beyond the borders of Iloilo City, the Metro Iloilo-Guimaras Alliance invites investors to look into the growing economies of these new areas for it provides a rare opportunity to grow their investments,” said Iloilo City Mayor Jerry P. Treñas, the chairperson of the council.

Former Senator Franklin M. Drilon, who has been largely responsible for the huge investments in infrastructure in Iloilo City and province, will deliver the opening remarks. Mr. Ryan Washburn, Mission Director of the United States Agency for International Development, will deliver the keynote address.

The local chief executives who compose the alliance as well as panelists from the private sector will speak about investment opportunities in ICT-BPM; logistics; manufacturing; tourism; healthcare and real estate, among others.

The forum is presented by Double Dragon Corporation and supported by First Gen Corp; MORE Electric and Power Corporation; La Filipina Uygongco Group of Companies; Aboitiz InfraCapital; Carelon Global Solutions; Rockwell Land Corporation; IBC International Builders Corporation; Ayala Land, Inc.; Unionbank; Metro Pacific Iloilo Water; Panay Energy Development Corporation; and the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry—Iloilo Chapter, Inc.