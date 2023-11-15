Brightleaf Triumph

BusinessMirror received two of the major awards at the 16th Bright Leaf Agricultural Journalism Awards.

Henry Empeño secured the prestigious title of Best Agriculture Story of the Year with his compelling narrative, “Good as Gold,” delving into the challenges and prospects of Zambales’s mango industry.

Cai U. Ordinario, Jovee Marie Dela Cruz, and Jovy Nelle Rodriguez, a journalism student from the Lyceum of the Philippines University, clinched the Best Feature Story of the Year award for their insightful piece on the Philippines’s sugar crisis, titled “Skyrocketing sugar prices stoke industry liberalization stakes.”

Accompanying them in this triumph are BusinessMirror Editor in Chief Lourdes M. Fernandez and Associate Editor and Agriculture page editor Jennifer A. Ng.