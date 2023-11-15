BOC nets ₧764.7B from January-November 10, above target

THE Bureau of Customs (BOC) announced that it generated P764.68 billion in revenues from January to November 10,2023, outpacing the P744.57-billion target on the back of increased trade activities, among others.

At a forum organized by the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP) on Tuesday in Makati City, BOC Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio said, “I am pleased to share with all of you that from January to November 10, 2023, the BOC exceeded its collection target by generating a total of P764.68 billion in revenue.”

Rubio said this is P20.12 billion or 2.7 percent higher than the agency’s P744.57-billion target. He also noted that this “achievement” may be attributed to “increased trade activities, enhanced customs operations and our reinforced efforts to improve lawful revenue collection.”

Meanwhile, in the agency’s pursuit to “protect the borders of our country from illicit trade in goods,” the BOC commissioner said BOC’s anti-smuggling campaign has resulted in the seizure of US$41.9 billion worth of prohibited goods in the 11-month period this year.

Rubio told reporters on the sidelines of the forum that a bulk of the seized goods from the anti-smuggling campaign are counterfeit goods.

“Overall it’s counterfeit goods. [There’s also] fuel, oil, cigarettes,” the BOC Commissioner said.

According to BOC’s 2022 Accomplishment Report, throughout the period of January 1 to December 31,2022, the BOC posted a total collection of P862.929 billion, exceeding its P721.520-billion target by 19.6 percent.

In 2022, Value-Added Tax (VAT) accounted for the largest share amounting to P546.591 billion or 63 percent, followed by Excise Tax of P203.530 billion or 24 percent.

Customs Duty came in third with P95.721 billion or 11 percent and other revenues accounted for the P17.087 billion or 2 percent of the total revenue collection.