BIR: Goods with ₧250M in tax liabilities seized

THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) announced having recently seized master cases of illicit cigarettes with tax liabilities estimated at P252 million.

The BIR said its personnel successfully led a joint enforcement operation against illicit cigarette traders and smugglers last November 6 in the Davao region.

The BIR said authorities discovered that brands such as “Canon,” “GreenHill” and “Bros” were being smuggled into the Philippines without the proper payment of excise taxes. The operations led to the confiscation of 717 master cases (358,500 packs) of illicit cigarettes.

BIR Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr. was quoted in a statement as saying the agency “will continue the fight against illicit tobacco traders or smugglers wherever they may be.”

“The BIR will continue to protect compliant taxpayers while prosecuting illicit trade. We will not stop. Expect more enforcement operations,” Lumagui added.

The BIR said the smugglers violated Section 130 of the National Internal Revenue Code as amended, Republic Act 11900 and Revenue Regulations 7-2021, 18-2021 and 14-2022.

Furthermore, the BIR said it also conducted a successful enforcement operation last November 8, seizing 51 master cases or 25,500 packs of smuggled “New Orleans” brand of cigarettes. The seized goods had an estimated tax liabilities of P17.9 million.

The BIR said these operations were undertaken by personnel of the BIR, the Naval Forces of Eastern Mindanao Command based in Davao City, the Davao City Police Office PS6 and Task Force Davao.

Last August, the Bureau of Customs (BOC) announced having seized close to P1.9-billion worth of smuggled cigarettes from January to July, surpassing the amount it recorded for the entire 2022 on the back of a huge raid earlier this year. BOC data showed that as of end-July, Customs conducted 152 seizures of illicit cigarettes and tobacco products valued at P1.889 billion. (Full story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/08/03/boc-seizes-P1-9b-worth-of-smuggled-cigarettes-from-january-to-july-2023/)