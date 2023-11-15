Bill sets new rule for use of excess funds of GOCCs

THE House Committee on Appropriations on Tuesday approved a proposal providing additional criterion for the release of unprogrammed appropriations and utilizing excess funds from government-owned and -controlled corporations (GOCCs) by amending Republic Act No. 11936, or the 2023 General Appropriations Act (GAA).

House Bill 9513 was principally authored by House Committee on Ways and Means Chairman Joey Sarte Salceda.

Salceda said he filed the bill to maximize the idle funds of the GOCCs while filling the national government’s requirements and funding much-needed unprogrammed projects: “instead of burdening the national government with more foreign loans, these government corporations can readily provide the necessary funds for the aforesaid purposes.”

These funds, he noted, “lie idle in the banks or are invested in time deposits and other securities with other government and non-government financial institutions, resulting in the inefficient use of national government resources.”

However, Assistant Minority Leader and Gabriela Women’s Party Rep. Arlene Brosas raised a red flag over the introduction of a fourth criterion for unprogrammed funds.

Brosas highlighted the need to scrutinize the provision in the bill that seeks to utilize excess funds from GOCCs, as it will have potential implications for social services and programs.

“The current utilization of unprogrammed funds from 2020 to 2022, ranging from 69 percent to 89 percent, reveals that a significant portion of UA is already being funded and utilized through the existing three criteria for financing. For this year, the government even allotted P807 billion in authorized unprogrammed funds—historically the largest annual UA,” Brosas said.

The lawmaker also questioned the need to increase the cash streams for unprogrammed funds when these funds should be remitted to the Bureau of Treasury as official revenues.

“The proposal to source funds from excess GOCC revenues raises concerns about the direction of GOCCs and the potential intensification of profit-based fund sourcing at the expense of social services and the welfare of ordinary Filipinos,” Brosas said.

“Many existing GOCCs are mandated to address the social service needs of our people, including healthcare, energy, and housing. Instead of allocating funds through unprogrammed funds, it is imperative to prioritize regular funds for agencies directly involved in providing social services. Discretionary allocations through unprogrammed funds may undermine the intended projects and programs for the Filipino people,” Brosas added.

The party-list solon believes that increasing the funds for agencies with direct social services should be the priority rather than relying on discretionary allocations through unprogrammed funds.

Significant tools

In filing the bill, Salceda said GOCCs are significant tools for economic development, and they share a substantial amount of their net earnings with the national government.

“Even after sharing their earnings, there are funds that remain unused by GOCCs,” he said.

According to Salceda, the rate at which UA 2023 is being released is relatively slow.

“Assuming aggregate price levels just increase by 5.0 percent this year, the country’s target budget nominal spending growth should be at least 11.3 percent in order for government spending to match the 6.0 percent real GDP target. This means total releases in the unprogrammed appropriations should be at least 527.2 billion,” he said in his presentation at the appropriation committee.

As of October 2023, Salceda said only P261 billion in unprogrammed appropriations had been released.

“This means that to reach the hypothetical nominal spending target, the government should release at least another P266.1 billion within the next two months,” he added.

At present, Salceda said the current sources of unprogrammed appropriations are limited to: (1) excess revenue collections in any one of the identified non-tax revenue sources from its corresponding revenue collection target, as reflected in the Budget of Expenditures and Sources of Financing (BESF); (2) new revenue collection or those arising from new tax or non-tax sources that are not part of, nor included in, the original revenue sources reflected in the BESF; and (3) approved loans for foreign-assisted projects.

“This means that the level of government spending cannot change even when tax collections from existing sources surge [such as during commodity booms for mining taxes and VAT, import surges for duties, or increases in overall economic activity for all income and consumption taxes],” he said.

“The government cannot invest in mitigating measures in the case of surges in consumption of sin products, and the national government has to suffer fiscal constraints even with cash-rich government corporations,” he added.

According to Salceda, the funds of GOCCs determined to be in excess of their current administrative and operational expenses, benefit obligations, or reserve requirements may be used to implement vital purposes under the unprogrammed appropriations.

“In a similar manner, tax collections, whose annual targets are established at the beginning of the year but whose excesses are realized by and during the last quarter thereof, may be utilized to support the funding requirements of the government and thus help reduce the adverse impact of inflation and contribute to the overall growth of the economy,” he said.

Salceda clarified that his proposal also does not violate Section 25 of Chapter 4 of the Administrative Code (Executive Order No. 292), which prohibits “special provisions in the budget earmarking the use of appropriations for specific programs or activities” but not special provisions supplementing sources for existing appropriations.

Possible sources

Salceda said GOCCs with significant financial resources that could be tapped into for the benefit of the nation include the Philippine Health Insurance Corp., the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC), the Philippine Reclamation Authority, the National Transmission Corporation (Transco), and the Philippine National Construction Corp.

Citing PhilHealth’s 2022 Annual Report, Salceda said the organization holds an excess of reserve requirements amounting to P26.043 billion. This surplus is equivalent to two years of programmed expenditures.

Salceda also said the PDIC maintains a robust insurance reserve fund of P246 billion, which stands at 7.68 times its annual expenditure of P32 billion. Adhering to a two-year rule, there is an excess fund of P184 billion.

With retained earnings amounting to P14.546 billion in 2022 and annual operating expenses of just P1.3 billion, Salceda said the Philippine Reclamation Authority holds a considerable financial cushion.

The solon said Transco boasts an accumulated surplus of P11.48 billion, while its annual operating expenses stand at P7.1 billion.

He also said the PNCC possesses accumulated retained earnings of P9.2 billion with a modest annual operating expense of P420 million.