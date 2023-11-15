Ayala income rises 35% in January-September

Ayala Corp. on Tuesday said its attributable net income in January to September grew 35 percent to P32.31 billion from the previous year’s P23.89 billion, due to strong results from its banking, property development and energy units.

The company said the figure accounts for all one-off items including a P2.2-billion gain from the sale of the MCX toll road.

Revenues rose 13 percent to P245.38 billion from the previous year’s P216.2 billion.

“Despite macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds, our outlook remains intact as we look to end the year with profits exceeding pre-Covid levels. We continue to build on our solid nine-month results and rationalize our portfolio wherever it makes sense to do so,” Ayala president and CEO Cezar P. Consing said.

Bank of the Philippine Island’s net earnings rose 26 percent to P38.6 billion due to sustained loan growth, margin expansion, and reduced provisions. Excluding a gain from a property sale last year, core net income increased 44 percent.

Ayala Land Inc.’s net income grew 38 percent to P18.4 billion driven by sustained gains in its property development and commercial leasing businesses.

Meanwhile, ACEN Corp.’s net income jumped 59 percent to P6.6 billion as new operating capacity and the company’s sustained net seller position were further lifted by one-off gains related to the partial sale of the Salak and Darajat plant. These gains were partially offset by ACEN’s impairment provision for UPC Solar India.

AC Energy and Infrastructure (ACEIC), the parent company of ACEN, grew its profit more than two times to P10.4 billion due to improved operating earnings from ACEN, pre-operating revenues from GN Power Dinginin, as well as gains related to the divestments of the Salak and Darajat plant in Indonesia and GN Power Kauswagan. Excluding one-offs, ACEIC’s core net income was up 63 percent to P7.2 billion.

Globe Telecom Inc.’s net income, meanwhile, fell 27 percent to P19.4 billion, primarily because of a one-time gain on the partial sale of Globe’s data center business registered in the same period last year.

Excluding the impact of non-recurring charges, foreign exchange and mark-to-market charges, Globe’s core net income was still down by 8 percent to P14.8 billion as revenue growth was outpaced by higher operation expenses, depreciation and interest expenses.

The company said its capital expenditures contracted 27 percent to P54 billion, but it is on track to meet full year guidance of $1.3 billion.