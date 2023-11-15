AGI: 9-month income up on strong consumer spending

Alliance Global Group Inc. (AGI), the holding firm of businessman Andrew Tan, said its income for the nine months of the year went up by 18 percent to P20.1 billion from P17.1 billion last year.

The company said its revenues rose by 17 percent to P150.4 billion from P128.4 billion last year, driven by the continued rise in consumer spending and improved economic activity despite prevailing macroeconomic headwinds.

In the third quarter alone, consolidated revenues expanded by 12 percent to P51.3 billion from the previous year’s P44.22 billion, while attributable profit stood at P3.7 billion, flat compared with last year’s P3.68 billion.

“The Alliance Global Group has sustained its strong financial and operating performance in the first nine months of the year even in the wake of persistent domestic and global economic challenges,” Kevin Andrew L. Tan, the company’s CEO, said.

“During the period, the group continued to introduce new and exciting experiences across all our business segments, delivering superior products and services in the local and international market.”

Megaworld Corp., the property developer, registered a 43-percent improvement in net income in January to September to P12 billion from the previous year’s P8.4 billion.

The attributable income of liquor maker Emperador during the period fell 5 percent to P6.8 billion from the previous year’s P7.18 billion.

Revenues for the period rose 10 percent to P47.1 billion from last year’s P41.34 billion.

Travellers International Hotel Group Inc., the group’s leisure and tourism arm and owner and operator of Newport World Resorts, recorded a net income to P773 million, reversing the previous year’s losses of P235 million.

Net revenues reached P23.3 billion, exceeding its prepandemic level and reflecting a growth of 27 percent from the previous year.

This was driven by the resurgence in tourism and MICE activities which allowed for a robust 41-percent increase in hotel and other revenues to P5 billion, while its gross gaming revenues went up by 14 percent to P25.9 billion.