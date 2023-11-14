Zild, Gigi de Lana, Juris to perform in benefit show Nov. 25 at Cuneta Astrodome

The benefit show “Welcome Home,” to be held on Nov. 25, 6 p.m. at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay, features the popular young musician Zild, as well as Gigi de Lana & the Gigi Vibes, Juris, Kenaniah, Chen, Daddy’s Home, and Musicians on Fire.

Proceeds of the event will help build a church for Christ the Living God Fellowship (CLGF), where Zild, formerly of the band IV of Spades, is a member.

Zild’s father, former Hungry Young Poets/Barbie’s Cradle drummer Franklin Benitez, is now a pastor of CLGF.

“Fourteen years ago, we lost the property where our church stood. Almost every Sunday we didn’t know where we could hold our service,” says Franklin, lead organizer of “Welcome Home.”

He explains that “Welcome Home” is an expression of the church to invite people, especially those who feel empty and need a spiritual family.

“The event will be fun and exciting with our lineup of performers, but it’s also a chance for us to open our doors to help the audience grow in their relationship with God. The proceeds that will help us build our church is secondary,” says Franklin.

There are two reasons, he points out, why people should check out the show: “The wonderful experience of watching great performing artists, and the timely opportunity to build or strengthen or even restore one’s relationship with God our Father, just like the story of the prodigal son in the Bible. We are your spiritual family welcoming everyone home!”

Franklin adds he’ll be playing drums with Musicians on Fire, which is composed of musician friends from various churches.