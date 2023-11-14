UN Tax Convention, not OECD tax agenda, better for PHL–groups

IF the Philippines is bent on beating big tax cheats and stamping out corporate tax abuses, it should support the UN Tax Convention instead of joining the OECD’s tax agenda, according to local civil society organizations (CSOs).

In a joint statement, CSO leaders from the Philippines, Indonesia, Zambia, Argentina, Canada and other parts of the world, said profit shifting and illicit financial flows rampant in extractive and other industries can only end through a comprehensive UN Tax Convention and democratic global tax governance under the UN.

They stressed the OECD, which has long dominated the international tax policy arena, is only an exclusive ‘club’ of rich countries that is not interested in protecting the rights and interests of developing countries.

“The OECD’s Inclusive Framework on BEPS, which is designed to protect the interests of multinational corporations and rich countries, further weakens Global South countries’ ability to address their people’s needs and secure their rights,” Lidy Nacpil, Coordinator of the Asian Peoples’ Movement on Debt and Development (APMDD), said.

She said the multiple crises faced by countries all over the world can only be addressed through massive efforts by governments to guarantee peoples’ rights to public services as well as “rapid, just, and equitable shift to renewable energy.”

“This requires equally massive resources mobilized through equitable taxation that takes into account economic and social inequalities worsened by the multiple crises,” she added.

The Department of Finance (DOF) recently disclosed that the Philippines has joined as a member of the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on Base-Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) Inclusive Framework last week.

The DOF said this was a move reconfirming the government’s commitment to uphold tax fairness, protect the country’s tax base from aggressive tax avoidance schemes, and promote international tax cooperation.

The Inclusive Framework on BEPS is mandated to spearhead the effective implementation of the BEPS Project, including conducting peer reviews of the BEPS minimum standards, monitoring the other BEPS Actions, and leading the ongoing standard-setting work.

At present, it has 143 member jurisdictions, including six members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and 14 observer organizations.

“The Philippines has committed a major blunder in becoming a member of the OECD’s BEPS Framework,” Rovik Obanil, Secretary-General of the Freedom from Debt Coalition, said.

“(The government) should know that the arrogation of international tax rulemaking by the world’s largest economies through the OECD/G20 BEPS framework is is fundamentally undemocratic, illegitimate, and biased towards the interests of countries, corporations, and wealthy individuals already benefiting from status quo tax rules,” he added.



Obanil said this adds another layer to recent tax policy decisions such as the TRAIN and CREATE that have favored elite and corporate interests, shifting the burden of raising revenues to ordinary people, through indirect taxation.

Flora Santos, President of the Oriang Women’s Movement, said the Philippines should stand behind the UN Tax Convention currently being deliberated in the United Nations.

Santos stated that the Oriang Women’s Movement is “one with tax justice networks for the immediate adoption of a UN Tax Convention and an intergovernmental tax mechanism under UN auspice.”

“Women suffer the worst effects of deepening inequality in our society. The membership of the Philippines in the OECD’s BEPS framework will only worsen inequalities as we see that the OECD proposals on tax policies are pro-corporations and not pro-people,” Santos said.

Earlier, DOF explained that the BEPS Project came as a coordinated response by the G20 countries to the aggressive tax planning employed by multinational enterprises (MNEs) that led to base erosion and profit shifting, which played a key role in the 2008 financial crisis.

Finance Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno said the Philippines intends to contribute immensely to the discussions on international tax reforms especially in implementing the Two-Pillar Solution.

With the Philippines assuming the chairmanship of the Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four (G24) this year, the Inclusive Framework on BEPS membership cements the Philippines’s position as a champion for developing countries in international tax discussions.