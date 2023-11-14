UN Special Rapporteur Fry asked to probe Jalaur, Iloilo dam project

UN Climate Change and Human Rights Special Rapporteur Ian Fry may visit Jalaur, Iloilo to look into the alleged environmental and human rights impact of a mega dam project in the municipality.

Fry met with environmental and human rights groups recently who aired environmental and human rights issues and concerns under the present administration.

The Kalikasan People’s Network for the Environment (Kalikasan PNE), for one, has been critical of megadam projects like the Jalaur Megadam. The group also criticized the continuation of the Kaliwa Dam project in the Rizal-Quezon area, which will also cause the displacement of indigenous Dumagat communities.

Despite promises of providing irrigation, water supply, and electricity, the project has been linked to massive environmental damage and human rights violations, including alleged extrajudicial killings and economic dislocation.

“Megadam projects across the country have consistently been opposed by indigenous and local communities due to the massive social and environmental costs they bring,” Jon Bonifacio, national coordinator of Kalikasan PNE said.

“With the Jalaur project in particular, the Tumandok massacre of 2020 is a clear indication that the proponents of the dam have blood on their hands and that in itself should be a reason to put an end to the project,” he added.

On December 30, 2020, alleged military forces “executed” nine Tumandok indigenous leaders and arrested 17 more across three municipalities of Iloilo.

The incident is now known as the Tumandok massacre. The incident also saw opponents to the construction of the Jalaur Megadam being victimized by alleged “red-tagging” and harassment by the military before the incident.

For its part, the Jalaur River for the People Movement (JRPM) based in Iloilo welcomed the visit of the special rapporteur.

The group called on Fry “to investigate these rights violations and make the banks, governments, and state forces accountable.”

They also called for the suspension of the dam project pending a study on its potential adverse environmental impact on communities.

Aside from the human rights violations linked to the dam, JRPM also cited the project’s location near an active fault line and the destruction of hundreds of hectares of forestlands as additional reasons for its suspension.

“We hope that the UN Special Rapporteur will express their concerns on projects like the Jalaur Megadam and Kaliwa Dam to the Philippine government. The rapporteur must recognize that these supposed solutions to the impacts of climate change are resulting in ecological degradation, community displacement, and human rights violations,” said Bonifacio. “We need to push the Marcos Jr. administration into action, and this starts by calling Marcos Jr. out for pretending to be a climate advocate while projects like this continue.”