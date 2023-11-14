TRAP unveils new leadership under Marchan

A new leadership and a new brand for the country’s triathlon federation.

Ramon Marchan vowed to continue and enhance the programs and projects of his predecessor Tom Carrasco following his ascension as the new president of the rebranded Triathlon Association of the Philippines (TRAP), now known by its new name Triathlon Philippines (TriPhil).

“We’ll just keep on doing it. We have to continue it. We have programs and we need just enhancement,” Marchan said in his first appearance as triathlon chief during Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Elected last August, Marchan said among the programs he’s looking to boost and develop are the athletes’ selection through ranking points, grassroots development programs and expansion of athletes’ base, as well as talent identification undertaking.

“Tough act to follow is Tom Carrasco who is an icon and legend of Triathlon Philippines. But we need continuation, a few enhancements. But the athletes are the priority,” he added.

Also appearing in the same session presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, MILO, Philippine Olympic Committee, and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) were secretary general Sarita Zafra, U-23 elite athlete Erika Nicole Burgos, treasurer Ting Joson, medical delegate Dr. Iby Bautista, and the core group of Edgar Nicolas, Pet Salvador, and Lala Cuoz.

Its biggest project to date is the hosting of the Asian Duathlon Championships next week at the New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac on November 26.

At least 10 elite men from Australia, Cambodia, Singapore, and Indonesia and seven elite women have so far been confirmed of seeing action in the prestigious meet.

With no Filipino triathletes qualified in the 2024 Paris Olympics, TriPhil is concentrating as early as today on future major international meets such as the 2025 Southeast Asian Games, 2026 Youth Olympic Games, and eventually culminating in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“This is the reason why our elite, high-performance athletes are really training hard locally and abroad, to be able for them to meet all the ranking points to qualify to the next Olympics,” Zafra said.

Marchan added the federation is also planning to name Carrasco as chairman emeritus for serving as the guiding light of Philippine triathlon for a long time.

Carrasco is now Senior Vice President of Asian Triathlon.