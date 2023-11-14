TNT lost no time reclaiming lost glory a week ago.

With vengeance in their eyes, the Tropang Giga ruled Leg 5 of the PBA 3×3 Second Conference on Tuesday as they scored an emphatic 21-13 win over Pioneer Elastoseal at the Ayala Mall Fairview Terraces.

Almond Vosotros and Co. needed less than 10 minutes to finish off the Katibays and the championship match in bagging the P100,000 prize money.

TNT went on a 9-3 run to turn around a tight game into a 14-7 lead and never looked back.

Vosotros nailed a deuce at the 1:43 mark to clinch TNT’s fourth title in five legs of the conference.

Chester Saldua, Samboy De Leon, and Vosotros finished with six points each, while Ping Exciminiano added three in a balanced-scoring for the Tropang Giga of coach Mau Belen.

Earlier, TNT had its payback against Leg 4 ruler MCFASolver by eliminating the guest team in the semifinals, 21-18.

Pioneer Elastoseal, which claimed the runner up purse of P50,000, meanwhile made it to the finals behind an 18-16 win over Northport in an unlikely semifinals match up.

MCFASolver later, copped third place by beating Northport, 21-15.

The Tech Centrale won P30,000.