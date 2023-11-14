SMB takes on NLEX tonight

TRADITIONAL powerhouse San Miguel Beer plunges to action on Wednesday for the first time this Season 48 with a debuting Jeron Teng facing NLEX in the Philippine Basketball Association Commissioner’s Cup at the Ynares Sports Center in Antipolo City.

Coach Jorge Gallent of SMB has all the arsenals in their 8 p.m. game against the Road Warriors who are expecting to display courage to bounce back from a disappointing 101-113 loss to Phoenix Super LPG last week.

Speaking of arsenals, Season 47 Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo — his seventh — is coming off a great experience alongside playing assistant coach Chris Ross, CJ Perez and Marcio Lassiter from the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou where they led the Philippine team to a championship.

“Every game count so I’m expecting our team to give their best at the start up to endgame,” Beermen Jericho Cruz told BusinessMirror. “It is better to start winning tomorrow than struggle in the crucial part. We have to collect victories starting tomorrow [today].”

But Cruz, Lassiter and Vic Manuel won’t be in action against the Road Warriors due to minor injuries he did not disclose. They are day-to-day. Without them, the former Adamson Falcons expects someone to step up in their absence especially recently signed 6-foot-4 Teng.

“Somebody will step up and I believe Jeron can do very well,” added Cruz. “He can play in any team.”

Import Ivan Aska, according to Cruz, is a defensive import that can blend very well with teammates.

Gallent expects Teng to contribute every game. “He is going to be a big help, he’s going to help us a lot. If he’s playing well then, I’m sure he’s going to stay on the court.”

Eyes also definitely on Terrence Romeo, Mo Tautuaa, Rodney Brondial and Allyn Bulanadi and rookie Kyt Jimenez in the first game for the Beermen, who last tasted a Commissioner’s Cup title with import Chris McCullough four years ago.

The Road Warriors and import Thomas Robinson are aiming to disappoint the Beermen in their first game and hoping to secure their first victory in two games.

Robinson had 26 points against the Fuel Masters.

In the 4 p.m. first game, Blackwater of coach Jeffrey Cariaso (1-1) seeks for second win in third game when it meets Terrafirma (0-1). The Bossing bested Converge, 103-84, last Wednesday but fell to defensive-oriented Meralco squad, 84-91, last Saturday.

Coach John Cardel of the Dyip is hoping to bounce back from a 103-108 loss to NorthPort last Sunday.