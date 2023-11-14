Senate studies SC ruling on Pharmally contempt case

SENATE President Juan Miguel Zubiri on Monday directed the legal office of the Senate to review the implications of a Supreme Court (SC) ruling that the Senate committed grave abuse of discretion in citing for contempt and ordering the arrest of Davao-based businessman Michael Yang and Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. executive Lincoln Ong.

In its order issued in March 28, 2023—but inexplicably only made known last week—the SC said the arrest order and contempt case against the two men violated their right to due process because the Senate did these “without giving them the opportunity to be heard.”

In the case of Ong, who was initially detained in the Senate premises but later moved to the Pasay City Jail, his failure to respond satisfactorily to several questions in the course of the marathon hearings by the 18th Senate on the P42-billion pandemic supplies scandal was deemed by senators as equivalent to giving “false or evasive testimony.”

The SC decision – on a petition filed by the Pharmally executives’ lawyer Ferdinand Topacio—cited an argument raised by Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo that witnesses charged with giving “false or evasive” testimony should at least be given a chance to explain why they do not mean to lie or evade the questioners.

The high court, however, rejected the accusation of petitioners Yang and Ong that the Senate infringed on the contempt power of the judiciary, because the power of contempt of both chambers of Congress “is inherent and arises by implication.”

Zubiri directed Senate lawyers to study the implications of the SC’s March 28 ruling after Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Koko Pimentel raised the issue while interpellating Finance Committee chairman Sen. Juan Edgardo Angara, who sponsored the Judiciary’s 2024 budget in plenary. Pimentel wanted to know if the SC ruling, penned by Associate Justice Henry Inting, in any way was meant to “restrict” the contempt powers of the Senate.

Only Ong was actually detained in the Senate premises. Yang continually eluded the Senate sergeant at arms, though the latter was able to collar in Davao two other Pharmally executives —the brother and sister tandem of Mohit and Twinkle Dargani, as they were about to board a flight to Malaysia.

Mohit is the corporate secretary and treasurer, and Twinkle is president of Pharmally.

The Dargani siblings were detained, like Ong, for sometime in the Senate premises, but Twinkle was later released by the Senate for humanitarian reasons, on the plea of her mother who cited her mental health. Ong and Mohit Dargani were later moved to the Pasay City Jail, but their seven-month detention automatically ended when the 18th Senate closed in June 2022.

Image credits: Senate PRIB





