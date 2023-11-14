Sell beer to fans during basketball games?

BEER is not for sale during games inside stadiums in the Philippines. The reason is obvious: Drunks aka intoxicated fans might cause trouble.

But not in America.

In an Associated Press (AP) report recently, it cited a survey of Power Five conference of Notre Dame that 55 of 69 schools—that is 80 percent—now sell alcohol in the public areas of their stadiums on game days. Of the remaining schools, some sell alcoholic drinks in non-public areas of the venue such as suites.

“Others do not sell booze at all,” the AP said.

This season, the University of Wisconsin will begin selling booze at basketball and hockey games. However, the university is one of the 69 institutions that does not sell alcohol to the general public at football games.

For years, alcohol has been sold in American stadiums, but the number of schools willing to do it, according to AP, dramatically picked up in the late 2010s.

Adam Barry, a health behavior social scientist at Texas A&M, was quoted by AP as saying that after the Southwestern Conference allowed schools to sell alcohol in 2019, booze started to flow in stadiums from coast to coast.

The AP survey found that 19 schools that currently are in Power Five conferences began selling alcohol to the public during football games in 2019. Before that, just 20 such schools permitted the practice.

Beer is freely sold in American stadiums staging basketball and baseball games and in arenas when boxing matches are on for the longest time.

I had beer myself when I was covering Manny Pacquiao’s three-round destruction of Erik Morales, the Mexican legend, in 2006 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Mexican fan next to me was becoming rowdy after Pacquiao had decked Morales twice in the first six minutes of the fight.

That was normal. Mexicans are noted for roughness when watching their compatriots fight.

After Pacquiao had finally knocked the lights out of Morales with just 12 seconds left in the third round, my Mexican seat mate stood up quick, shook my hand and said, “Adios, amigo! Hasta la vista!” (Bye, friend! See you!”)

Just like that. No frills. No hard feelings.

Imagine the MOA Arena in Pasay City and the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City, selling beer when games are on in both the University Athletic Association of the Philippines and National Collegiate Athletic Association tournaments, not to mention the Philippine Basketball Association.

No way. Are you looking for trouble?

