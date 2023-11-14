Ruru Madrid lets out his loudest roar

THERE is a new, legitimate star in the GMA compound and his name is Ruru Madrid.

Just last week, the new action drama series The Black Rider, which has Madrid in the title role, aired its first episode and the results look promising. Everyone involved in the production knew in their hearts that this new show will level up with the main competition, and the figures that came in after the first week show an uptrend as far as the ratings are concerned.

Happiest, of course, is Madrid.

“I admit I also experienced jitters before our pilot episode. I guess that’s natural, especially in my case. I always feel a mix of emotions every time a new project of mine is being launched. The long months of preparation were all worth it and I am so very happy. And it’s not just happiness I feel but gratitude—to everyone who contributed to creating this show, a new action-drama series that can cater to every age group; every person who continues to be part of this exciting project, who believes that the Filipino television audience deserves a good and meticulously prepared series.”

For someone who has previously tasted success by way of his first hit series Lolong, Madrid strikes us as one fine gentleman who does not just sit on his laurels. He is very realistic, and for someone who came from very humble beginnings, he is aware that nothing is ever permanent and things can change abruptly, especially in a sea of of actors where one wrong career move can destroy every good thing one has worked so hard for.

“That is why I work hard. I train hard, I prepare for every work day. I keep myself fit and healthy to be able to do what I am required to do. I workout. I engage in sports and martial arts activities. I rest when needed. I free my mind of stress-causing thoughts. I try to manage my time well. I have not mastered all these but I give it my best shot every time, Every day, I learn how to keep the balance between what I can achieve and what makes me a happy person.”

Madrid was first introduced to us by our dear film and television director-friend, the late Maryo J. De Los Reyes, more than 10 years ago when he invited us to his Pansol, Laguna, recreation sanctuary. We recall that Madrid was a lanky, dimpled young lad in his early teens then, very polite, and was even first to reach out both his hands to give us a firm grip.

De Los Reyes told us many times this young man had what it takes and he just needed to be patient and be on track. Ironically, Madrid never had the chance to be directed by his mentor-discoverer in a full length series, considering that De los Reyes was a staple director for GMA for so many years.

“Even though he was my manager then, I only got a cameo part in one of Tito Maryo’s seryes, but never for a full series. I was a just hopeful back then, and maybe it was not the right time,“ he said. “But I got to do a film titled Bamboo Flowers with him before he passed and I will eternally be indebted to him for everything he did for me.”

Success did not come quick and easy for Madrid. He would go to many auditions just to get rejected. But one trait he has had ever since: Madrid is never a quitter. “I guess I am a very determined person. I admit that initially I wanted to be an actor because I wanted to help my family because the public has this notion that actors are paid very well and most of the actors are wealthy. But when I started my journey, I made a lot of realizations. Like any other job, it takes a lot of hard work and discipline to take those big steps forward.”

Lolong was the turning point in Madrid’s career, and after that, everything fell into place. And just a year after joining the big leagues, Madrid is The Black Rider. His career is at an all time high and his relationship with actress Bianca Umali has never been as stable as it is now. His family is now well provided for. And the blessings keep pouring.

Many times in the past, Madrid was unsure if being an actor was his destiny. There were times he even doubted himself. He felt that his voice was not blaring and powerful enough to be heard. But he persevered, worked very hard, and continued reaching for his dreams.

The Black Rider is doing very well and is predicted to shift to the fastest lane, and there is no doubt Ruru Madrid has just let out his loudest roar to date.