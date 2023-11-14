PHL votes in favor of 7 of 8 UN resolutions scoring Israel

THE Philippines has voted in favor of seven out of eight United Nations resolutions that singled out or condemned Israel.

The Philippine delegation to the UN in New York City led by Ambassador and Permanent Representative Antonio Lagdameo abstained on one resolution tabled for deliberation before the UN General Assembly.

Two UN committees—Special Political and Decolonization Committee (4th), and the Economic and Financial Committee (2nd) —tackled the texts of the eight resolutions and all were adopted last November 9.

All the eight resolutions will undergo voting again on the second reading in December when the UNGA plenary resumes session.

In favor: Condemning Israeli practices in Palestinian territories

The Philippines voted in favor of the UN resolution condemning the Israeli practices in Palestinian territories including East Jerusalem and Syrian Golan (document no. A/C.4/78/L.15)

The resolution reaffirmed that Israeli settlements in Palestinian territories including East Jerusalem and Syrian Golan are “illegal” and “obstacle to peace and economic development.”

All the members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)—Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, voted in favor of the resolution.

In favor: 6 other UN resolutions

The Philippine delegation also voted in the favor of the following resolutions:

1. Expressing “grave concern at the grave humanitarian situation and socioeconomic conditions of the Palestinian refugees” in the Gaza Strip.

2. Reaffirming the need for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East to function effectively; deploring the endangerment of the safety of the UN staff and the damage and destruction caused to the facilities and properties of the Agency, and stressing the need to maintain the neutrality and safeguard the inviolability of United Nations premises, installations and equipment at all times.

3. Demanding Israel to cease the exploitation, damage, cause of loss or depletion and endangerment of natural resources in Palestinian territories.

4. Calling on Israel and UN member states to nullify all Israel measures legalizing its occupation of Syrian Golan. It also called upon Israel to stop imposing Israeli citizenship and identity cards on Syrian citizens in Syrian Golan.

5. Requesting the UN Secretary-General to “take all appropriate steps” to protect the properties and assets of Arabs in Israel; and

6. Reiterating for the 18th year UN’s “deep concern” about the adverse effect of the destruction of Israeli Air Force on the oil storage tanks’ in an electric power plant in Lebanon.

Abstention: ‘Cooperate with UN human rights probe body’

The Philippines abstained on the UN resolution demanding that Israel cooperate with the UN Special Committee in implementing its mandate to investigate alleged Israel human rights violations in Gaza Strip, West Bank and other Palestinian territories.

The text titled “Work of the Special Committee to Investigate Israeli Practices Affecting the Human Rights of the Palestinian People and Other Arabs of the Occupied Territories” (document A/C.4/78/L.13) was adopted by 85 countries. Aside from the Philippines, there were 71 others which abstained, while 13 including Australia, US, Canada voted against it.

It also calls for “immediate cessation of all illegal Israeli settlement activities and the construction of the wall, the lifting of the blockade of the Gaza Strip, as well as the complete cessation of the excessive and indiscriminate use of force and military operations against the civilian population.”

Palestine said the resolution did not reflect what’s happening in Gaza where thousands of civilians and children were killed. Israel also complained that the resolution did not mention the October 7 attack by the Hamas militants in southern Israel.