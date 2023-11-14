Phinma 9-month income rises 5%

Phinma Corp. said its 9-month income went up by 5 percent to P1.34 billion from the previous year’s P1.26 billion.

Consolidated revenues for the period rose to P15.43 billion, 15 percent higher than the previous year’s P13.42 billion, due to the record enrollment of its education business and the consolidation of revenues of its strategic business units beginning July.

Phinma had increased its ownership in the group’s education, property development and hospitality businesses via the acquisition of an additional stake valued at P2.34 billion.

Phinma Education Holdings Inc. had 146,546 new students in the first semester of the school year 2023-2024, marking an 18-percent growth in its enrollment base last year.

Its revenues grew to P3.96 billion, a 38-percent increase from P2.86 billion last year.

Net income for the period reached P968.11 million, 70 percent higher than P568.05 million last year.

Phinma Construction Materials Group, which is composed of Union Galvasteel Corp., Philcement Corp. and Phinma Solar Energy Corp., had combined revenues of P10.12 billion and a combined net income of P361.05 million.

“This was fueled by the pick-up in construction activities in the third quarter, after a slowdown in the first half of the year. Effective cost management also helped temper the impact from higher interest rates and a stronger dollar,” the company said.

Phinma Property Holdings Corp., in which the company now owns 76.81 percent from 40 percent previously, posted a consolidated net income for the third quarter of P141.23 million. The company said this offset the equitized net loss of P83.95 million in the first half of the year.

The group’s property development arm aims to help address the country’s housing backlog by building “sustainable communities.”

Phinma Properties is continuing to expand its product portfolio through new township projects which open opportunities of synergy with the subsidiaries of the group.

Following the acquisition of Phinma Hospitality and Phinma Microtel shares in July, Phinma consolidated net earnings of Coral Way City Hotels, Phinma Hospitality Inc. and PHINMA Microtel Hotels Inc. for the third quarter amounted to P20.56 million in addition to the equitized net income of Coral Way City Hotels of P4.97 million during the first half of the year.

Coral Way City Hotels owns Microtel Hotel by Wyndham Mall of Asia and its wholly owned subsidiary, Krypton Esplanade Hotel Corporation owns TRYP Hotel by Wyndham Mall of Asia. Phinma Hospitality Inc. is the management company that operates all the Microtel and TRYP by Wyndham properties in the Philippines. Phinma Microtel Hotels, Inc. holds the master franchise of Microtel and TRYP by Wyndham in the country.