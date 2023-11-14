Palace EO puts zero import tariff on gypsum, anhydrite

To “revitalize” the competitiveness of local plasterboard and cement production, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has reduced to zero the tariff for natural gypsum and anhydrite.

In his Executive Order (EO) No. 66, the Chief Executive announced he approved the recommendation of the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) to modify the Most-Favored Nation (MFN) tariff rate for the industry raw materials.

The lower tariffs are also expected to help boost the country’s housing and infrastructure projects.

The country has no natural gypsum and anhydrite mines, forcing it to rely on imports for its supplies for both construction materials.

Neda proposed modifying the MFN tariff for gypsum and anhydrite from 3 percent to zero percent for a period of five years from the date of effectivity of EO 66.

Upon its effectivity, the lower rate to gypsum and anhydrite that entered or withdrew from local warehouses.

The modified rate shall be subject to an annual review by Neda after December 31, 2024.

Neda’s report on the matter will be submitted to the Office of the President.

The President through Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin issued EO 66 on November 3, 2023.