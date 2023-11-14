Oil firms cut fuel pump prices for second consecutive week

For the second consecutive week, prices of petroleum products will go down today.

Oil firms said Monday they will slash diesel by P3 per liter, kerosene by P2.3 per liter and gasoline by P0.70 per liter.

The price adjustment for most oil companies takes effect at 6 a.m. of Tuesday, November 14.

Last week, oil companies implemented a rollback on the price of petroleum products. The price of gasoline, diesel and kerosene dropped by P0.45, P1.10 and P1.05 per liter, respectively.

These price adjustments resulted in a year-to-date net increase of P13.75/liter for gasoline, P9.35/liter for diesel and P3.99/liter for kerosene.

“There’s a big chance that the downward trend in oil prices will continue but we can’t say absolutely,” said DOE Oil Industry Management Bureau Director Rino Abad.