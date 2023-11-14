New rules seen to buttress MIF governance

THE revised Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) rules and regulations removed the inclusion of Maharlika Investment Corp. (MIC) officials in its very own audit committee, preventing possible conflicts of interest, the state-owned agency’s president said.

MIC President and CEO (PCEO) Rafael DC Consing Jr. issued the statement hours before he was appointed to the position by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. Prior to his appointment, Consing was serving as Marcos’s Presidential Adviser for Investment and Economic Affairs.

The MIC “aims to implement a world-class corporate governance framework that prioritizes the interests of investors and the public. This framework will incorporate best practices from other jurisdictions, particularly in financial reporting and risk management,” Consing said.

He added that the revised IRR grants the Board the flexibility to determine the optimal composition, qualifications, and reporting requirements of the MIC’s Audit Committee and Risk Management Committee.

The MIC president pointed out that the first draft of the IRR of Republic Act 11954 stipulated that the MIC’s audit committee would include two senior executives of the MIC itself. Consing argued that it is “not advisable” to have senior executives sitting in the audit committee of the government-owned and -controlled corporation that they are also part of.

Primary purpose

CONSING emphasized “it is important to remember that its primary purpose is to provide independent oversight of the company’s financial reporting process.”

“Including senior executives on the Audit Committee raises the risk that investors and the public may perceive the committee as being biased towards management and could undermine the committee’s independence and credibility,” Consing added.

He also pointed out that the revised MIC IRR is not the “appropriate” avenue for “outlining specific rules on board risk management oversight.” He explained that it is up to the MIC’s risk management committee to iron out the company’s risk management system.

Including the risk management rules in the IRR fine print could “restrict” the flexibility of the company’s board to develop a risk management system that is “best suited” for the company, Consing added.

“The Revised MIC IRR is intended to provide general guidance on the implementation of the Maharlika Investment Act, not to prescribe specific rules and procedures for the operation of MIC,” he said.

“The best practices in enterprise risk management recommend that the Board Risk Management Committee should be responsible for developing and implementing the company’s risk management system. This includes the development of specific rules and procedures for board risk management oversight,” Consing added.

Law’s wisdom

THE Department of Finance (DOF), meanwhile, has thrown its support behind the revised MIC IRR, arguing that the revisions made were “well within the bounds of law” and would improve the wisdom of RA 11954 of creating a “strong” corporate governance structure.

“In particular, the IRR’s emphasis on ensuring the independence of the Board of Directors of the MIC allows it more headroom to form credible oversight and risk management bodies while upholding the highest standards of effective fund management,” read a statement that the DOF issued last Monday.

“Its finalization comes at an opportune time as investors, both local and international, have signified in several investor promotion engagements their robust interest in the country’s first-ever sovereign wealth fund,” the DOF added.

Bodes well

RIZAL Commercial Banking Corp. Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort said the appointment of Consing as the MIC’s first PCEO bodes well with the goals of the MIF.

Ricafort explained that Consing is bringing with him a “wealth of experience” as a former Chief Finance Officer of the International Container Terminal Services Inc. and a former treasurer of the Aboitiz Group, which he noted are both infrastructure-related firms.

“[He] would have a strong private sector background on infrastructure financing and management amid to grow, expand, complete, and deliver profits from the various infrastructure projects and other business ventures/investments locally and globally,” Ricafort told the BusinessMirror, while noting that Consing is also a veteran banker.

Ricafort explained that Consing’s experiences and expertise sits well with the MIF’s developmental and profitability mandates.

Consing was appointed a day after the publication of the revised MIC IRR on November 12.