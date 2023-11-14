Meralco: 6 firms keen on CSP for 1,800MW

The Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) has received offers from six firms to participate in the competitive bidding for the 1,800 megawatts (MW) of baseload supply.

The submission of Expression of Interest ended last November 13. Meralco Head of Regulatory Management Office Jose Ronald Valles said via SMS that six companies have formally expressed interest to participate in the bidding.

He did not identify the firms but said three of the six earlier participated in the first competitive selection process (CSP).

“The last time we bidded this out there were more than three I think who participated in the bidding. We expect them to express their interest to participate in the same bidding and they are not going to bid the entire 1800MW, they can bid a portion of the 1,800MW,” said Valles.

Back then, Meralco received offers from Excellent Energy Resources Inc. (EERI) and Masinloc Power Partners Co. Ltd. (MPPCL). Both are units of San Miguel Global Power Holdings, Corp., the power arm of conglomerate San Miguel Corp.

EERI and MPPCL eventually won in the auction. These critical capacities–1,200MW from EERI and 600MW from MPPCL are supposedly due for delivery to Meralco for 2024 and 2025.

However, the parties moved to terminate the power supply agreements (PSAs) because the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) failed to act on their applications within the six-month “longstop date,” or the period in which the ERC is supposed to approve or disapprove the application of a distribution utility (DU) and its power supplier for the implementation of their PSA. Once the longstop date is over, the power supplier has the right to terminate the PSA by providing a written notice of such termination to the DU.

Meralco and EERI filed their joint application last March 24, 2021 while the joint application of Meralco and MPPCL was filed on March 18, 2021. The longstop dates lapsed on September 23, 2021 and September 17, 2021, respectively.

Meralco has set December 26, 2023 as the new deadline for the submission of bids for the 1,800MW.

The 1,800 MW baseload rebidding CSP will have the following capacity and commercial date of operations: 1,200 MW by November 26, 2024 and additional capacity of 600 MW by April 26, 2025. The contract term is 15 years from November 26, 2024 and April 26, 2025, respectively.

Meralco said this is needed to meet the growing demand of its customers starting next year. Meanwhile, the utility firm expects electricity sales to grow between 4.5 to 4.7 percent this year from 2022.

Lasty year, Meralco’s energy sales volume rose by 6 percent to 48,916 gigawatt hours (GWh) from 46,073 GWh in 2021 brought about by the minimal restrictions in commercial and social activities. Sales mix continued to shift towards the commercial segment, Meralco had reported.

“For October alone, we’re seeing around a 5.2-percent increase then November, December it is still that much. So, on average, 5 percent per quarter. That would be around 4.7 percent for the year,” said Meralco Chief Commercial Officer and First Vice President Ferdinand Geluz.