M3 grows 7.9% to ₧16.6T in September, highest since Feb 2022

THE country’s domestic liquidity posted its fastest growth in nearly two years in September, according to preliminary data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

The data showed M3 or domestic liquidity grew 7.9 percent year-on-year to P16.6 trillion in September. This was faster than the 6.8 percent posted in August 2023 and 5.2 percent posted in September last year.

Based on data obtained from BSP, the growth of the M3 in September was the highest since February and January 2022 when it posted growth of 8.5 percent.

“Looking ahead, the BSP will continue to ensure that domestic liquidity conditions remain in line with the prevailing stance of monetary policy, consistent with its price and financial stability objectives,” BSP said.

Based on the data, domestic claims expanded by 9.5 percent year-on-year in September from 9.3 percent (revised) in the previous month.

BSP said claims on the private sector grew by 6.3 percent in September from the 7.5 percent posted in August, “driven by the sustained expansion in bank lending to non-financial private corporations and households.”

Further, net claims on the central government rose by 19.2 percent in September from 15.2 percent in August, “owing to the decline in deposits by the National Government with the BSP.”

Meanwhile, net foreign assets (NFA) in peso terms increased by 1 percent year-on-year in September from 3.5 percent (revised) in August.

The BSP’s NFA grew by 2.3 percent in September after expanding by 3.2 percent in the previous month.

However, BSP said the NFA of banks contracted on account of higher bills payable and foreign deposit liabilities.

Bank lending

BSP data showed the outstanding loans of universal and commercial banks (U/KBs), net of reverse repurchase (RRP) placements with the BSP, increased by 6.5 percent year-on-year in September from 7.2 percent in August.

On a month-on-month seasonally-adjusted basis, outstanding universal and commercial bank loans, net of RRPs, went up by 0.7 percent.

The data showed the outstanding loans extended by banks to residents, net of RRPs, rose by 6.6 percent in September from 7.2 percent in August.

BSP said the growth in outstanding loans for production activities was registered at 4.9 percent in September from 5.5 percent in the previous month, driven by the growth in credit to major sectors such as real estate at 5 percent.

The data also showed outstanding loans for electricity, gas, steam, and airconditioning supply grew 9.2 percent; wholesale and retail trade, and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, 6.6 percent; financial and insurance activities, 4.9 percent; and information and communication, 8.1 percent.

The growth of consumer loans to residents was generally steady at 23.5 percent in September from 23.1 percent in August, driven largely by the sustained growth in credit card loans and faster expansion in motor vehicle loans.

Outstanding loans to non-residents went up at a slower rate of 0.3 percent in September from 8.4 percent in the previous month.

Image credits: Michael Edwards | Dreamstime.com





