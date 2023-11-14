‘Kobe time’ powers Letran to victory 

With their team captain Kurt Reyson and two other key cogs out of the season, Letran has nowhere to turn to.

Then Kobe Monje time happened.

Embracing the leadership role reserved for him next year, Monje took charge and led the Knights to a 67-58 victory over the Arellano University Chiefs on Tuesday in National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 99 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena in San Juan City.

While that win, the fallen three-peat champion’s second in 16 games, couldn’t save its lost season, it ushered in a new era in Letran basketball that was being reserved for next season and years to come.

And Monje, who had a game-high 13 points along with three rebounds, four assists and a steal, is at its centerpiece.

“I’m proud of Kobe since I started at Letran, he is my player in Team B,” Letran coach Rensy Bajar, who lost Reyson, Nicko Fajardo and Andrei Guarino to season-ending injuries, said of Monje.

For Monje, he’s ready to take on a bigger role.

“I was a role player before that’s why I can’t unleash my game but now I am ready for a bigger role,” Monje said.

The Chiefs fell to 2-13.

Meanwhile, Jose Rizal University unleashed a killer fourth-quarter run to turn back Emilio Aguinaldo College, 77-64, and move closer to a Final Four spot.

Tied at 63 in the final seven minutes, the Heavy Bombers dropped the defensive clamp on the Generals and followed it up with a decisive 14-1 blitz that sealed their tenth victory against six defeats for the No. 4 spot.

Mapua leads the way with a 12-3 record while Lyceum of the Philippines U and College of St. Benilde at Nos. 2 and 3 with an 11-4 and 10-5 card, respectively.

The Generals faltered to 8-8 and on the brink of elimination.

“I told the players to just do the things we can control like No. 1 is our defense, which is our brand of game, and secondly our ball movement,” said JRU coach Louie Gonzales, whose team ended up with 22 assists.

The win was also a fitting birthday gift to celebrants Marwin Dionisio and Jonathan Medina, who turned 24 Monday and 22 yesterday, respectively.

Interestingly, it was the duo who paced the Bombers on this one and fired 16 and 11 points.

“I told the team to play for their families,” Gonzales said.

Image credits: Rudy Esperas





