Judge allows de Lima, co-accused to post bail in illegal drug case

THE Regional Trial Court (RTC) of Muntinlupa granted the petition filed by detained former senator Leila de Lima to post bail in the remaining illegal drug case filed against her in connection with her alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade inside the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa City during her stint as justice secretary.

Muntinlupa City RTC Branch 206 Presiding Judge Gener Gito reversed his previous decision denying de Lima’s plea to post bail.

“Motions for reconsideration of the concerned accused are granted. Thus, the Order of the Court dated June 07, 2023, is reconsidered,” the trial court said in its order released on Monday.

Also allowed to post bail were De Lima’s co-accused, namely, former Bureau of Corrections chief Franklin Jesus Bucayu, her former aide Ronnie Dayan, de Lima’s former security aide, Joenel Sanchez and Jad Dera.

The trial court set the bail amount for the temporary release of De Lima and her co-accused at P300,000 each.

‘Under duress’

“Thus, assessing the totality of evidence presented by the prosecution, the Court is of the firm view and so holds that accused de Lima, Bucayu, Dayan, Sanchez and Dera should be allowed to post bail as the prosecution was not able to discharge its burden of establishing that the guilt of the said accused is strong,” Gito said.

Prior to the court’s decision, several prosecution witnesses recanted their testimonies, saying they were coerced or threatened to implicate de Lima in the illegal drug trade inside the NBI.

Among these witnesses who recanted are former BuCor OIC Rafael Ragos, Dayan and self-confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa.

Espinosa said the police forced him to implicate the detained former senator in the illegal drugs trade.

Ragos, on the other hand, said he was forced to execute false affidavits against and issue false testimonies before the House of Representatives and the court against de Lima and her bodyguard Ronnie Dayan by several personalities led by former Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II.

Dayan recanted his affidavit and testimony, saying that these were given under duress.

Last month, two Bilibid inmates who earlier testified against de Lima, namely Rodolfo Magleo and Nonito Arile informed de Lima’s camp of their intention to recant their testimony.

An emotional de Lima welcomed the court’s grant of bail in her favor and lauded the Marcos administration “for respecting the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law.”

De Lima also thanked his legal counsels for their sacrifices as well as her friends and supporters for never doubting her innocence. She also praised Judge Gito for his “adherence to the law and justice.”

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, on the other hand, said the court’s decision proves “the independence of the judiciary” under the current administration.

“What I’ve always been saying from the beginning is that they are free to decide as they please, as they deem fit and it just shows that democracy is alive and well in our country,” Remulla said.

When asked if the justice department would still appeal the ruling, Remulla replied:

“I call it prosecutorial independence. I do not interfere with the prosecution especially on these matters. We follow the principle of institutional continuity the moment we stepped into office. We respect the findings of the previous prosecutors.”

Raps vs de Lima

State prosecutors accused de Lima and Bucayu of tolerating the illegal drugs trade inside the national penitentiary from May 2013 to May 2015 during her term as justice chief.

De Lima has repeatedly denied the accusations, claiming that the charges were politically motivated being a staunch critic of then president Rodrigo Duterte.

The former senator was charged with several illegal drug cases at the height of Duterte’s anti-illegal drug war campaign, which she denounced due to alleged human rights violations committed by law enforcers.

Last May 12, 2023, Muntinlupa RTC Branch 204 Presiding Judge Joseph Abraham Alcantara acquitted De Lima in her second drug case for lack of merit.

In February 2021, Branch 205 of the Muntinlupa RTC granted her demurrer to evidence that resulted in the dismissal of the first drug case against her on the ground of insufficiency of evidence.

De Lima has been in detention at Camp Crame since February 2017.

LILAK lauds bail grant

As this developed, women’s rights advocate group LILAK issued a statement, lauding Judge’s Gito’s bail grant decision to de Lima and her co-accused.

In a statement, LILAK said, “After 7 years, Leila de Lima is finally closer to freedom. We celebrate her courage, and her determination to fight for truth and justice.”

“We celebrate you, Senator Leila de Lima. Together, we continue to seek accountability—Rodrigo Duterte, former Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II, and all those who were part of the persecution of Senator Leila de Lima. We will continue to hold accountable those who waged widespread human rights violations and persecuted women and human rights defenders who speak out against violence, corruption, and impunity,” a statement issued by the feminist group read.

“Together, we will work towards breaking the culture of impunity and ensuring that critical voices and dissent will be heard without fear of reprisal,” the statement added.

Image credits: AP





