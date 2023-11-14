Isuzu Gencars Makati technician excels at 18th I-1 Grand Prix 2023 in Japan

Isuzu Gencars Makati’s top service technician Angelito Quirioso made his mark at the 18th I-1 Grand Prix 2023 held in Yokohama, Japan on November 1, 2023. Quirioso’s unmatched technical skills led him to an impressive 8th place among 66 top global contenders, reflecting the high standard of automotive expertise represented by Isuzu Gencars on the international stage.

Quirioso excelled in multiple critical areas, including virtual failure diagnosis (VFD), practical examination for vehicle and component inspection and troubleshooting, and technical knowledge competition (TKC) for automobile engineering and maintenance. His outstanding performance in these areas underscored his proficiency and expertise.

Isuzu Gencars, one of the top dealerships of Isuzu Philippines, is deeply committed to supporting the growth and upskilling of its workforce to provide top-tier services to its valued clientele. Quirioso’s success at the I-1 Grand Prix underscores the company’s dedication to excellence and continuous improvement.

Lerma O. Nacnac, President of Isuzu Gencars, expressed her pride in Quirioso’s achievement, stating, “We are happy and proud of our very own Angelito Quirioso’s performance at the 18th I-1 Grand Prix 2023. His accomplishment underscores our dedication to delivering top-quality service to our valued customers.”

Quirioso’s participation and success in the 18th I-1 Grand Prix 2023 highlight Isuzu Gencars’ commitment to its employees’ development and the enhancement of their skills. This achievement strengthens Isuzu Gencars’ position as a leader in the automotive industry in the Philippines.