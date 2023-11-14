Investors relent as inflation, global fuel prices ease

INVESTORS’ asking rates for short-term government securities continued to ease for the second straight week on the back of slower headline inflation and declining global crude oil prices.

The Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) raised last Monday the entire P15 billion programmed amount for its Treasury bills (T-bills) auction for the second straight week.

Investors’ asking yields declined week-on-week across all three tenors of 91-day, 182-day and 364-day promissory notes, data by the Treasury showed.

The average yield for the 91-day T-bills settled at 6.123 percent versus last week’s 6.352 percent. The average yield for the 182-day debt instruments softened to 6.513 percent from last week’s 6.536 percent.

Meanwhile, the average rate for the 364-day T-bills lowered to 6.56 percent from 6.591 average quote last week, according to Treasury data.

“The auction was 3.1 times oversubscribed, attracting P46.4 billion in total tenders,” read the statement the Treasury issued after Monday’s auction.

Treasury data showed that the 91-day T-bills fetched the most demand at P20.133 billion followed by the 364-day government security at P15.576 billion. The 182-day debt papers fetched a total bid of P10.732 billion.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort attributed the easing yields to “slower-than-expected” headline inflation and “continued” decline in global crude oil prices to “among 3.5-month lows.”

“T-bill auction yields also corrected lower after the national government debt-to-GDP ratio further eased/improved to 60.2 percent, the lowest/best in more than two years, vs the 17-year high of 63.7 percent a year ago after faster economic/GDP growth at 5.9 percent as of 3Q 2023,” Ricafort said.

The RCBC executive also noted that the higher demand for the T-bills contributed to the debt papers’ lower rates.

“It is important to note that most T-bill average auction yields are now again slightly lower vs. the comparable short-term PHP BVAL yields (except for the 6-month T-bill tenor),” Ricafort said.