Headwinds dent earnings of Emperador in January-September

Emperador Inc., the liquor maker led by businessman Andrew Tan, said its attributable income in January to September fell 5 percent to P6.8 billion from the previous year’s P7.18 billion.

Revenues for the period rose 10 percent to P47.1 billion from the previous year’s P41.34 billion.

“Noteworthy is the third quarter net income attributable to parent company which rose 5 percent year-on-year,” the company said.

Emperador’s international business continued to experience double-digit growth owing to the sustained sales of its single malt whiskies across different markets across the globe, particularly in Asia and North America.

“The company continues to surge ahead in light of the challenging complexities in the world. We have a compellingly whisky portfolio driving the international business and a brandy segment driven by innovation and premiumization. Overall, for 2023, our company hopes to end the year with a strong performance,” Emperador president Winston Co said.

Emperador is a global spirits conglomerate that owns an iconic brandy portfolio led by Spanish brandy Fundador and Emperador Brandy, the world’s largest-selling brandy by volume. Emperador Inc. also owns Whyte and Mackay, the world’s fifth largest Scotch whisky producer that owns a sublime and single malt portfolio.

Last July, the liquor firm said it will double its Scotland distillery in response to the growing demand for whisky worldwide.

The company’s unit Whyte & Mackay is expanding its whisky maturation complex at Invergordon Distillery to 92 hectares from 45.4 hectares. This will create the space for additional warehouses to be built over the coming decades, eventually housing up to an additional 1.5 million casks of maturing whisky.

Whyte & Mackay enjoys the distinction as the United Kingdom’s top supplier of single malt whisky.

Emperador allotted P7 billion for capital expenditures this year, mainly for the expansion of its single malt whisky business.

Company officials said P6 billion will be set aside for the expansion of its whisky business while P1 billion will be set aside for its brandy business expansion.