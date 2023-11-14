GMA’s Atty. Felipe Gozon welcomes Timor-Leste President José Ramos-Horta during visit

GMA Network Inc. chairman and CEO Atty. Felipe L. Gozon personally welcomed the President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, His Excellency José Ramos-Horta, during the latter’s visit to GMA Network Center on November 9.

Gozon commended President Ramos-Horta’s leadership and dedication to upholding democracy. Ramos-Horta, a former journalist and a freedom fighter, was awarded with the Nobel Peace Prize in 1996, together with Bishop Carlos Belo, in recognition of their long lasting efforts for the peaceful separation of then East Timor from Indonesia.

“We deeply admire your strong commitment not just to democracy but also to journalism. In GMA, we believe that the media are holders of public trust which is so delicate and crucial for democracy and freedom to flourish in the country,” said Gozon.

“There is so much to learn from your experience in working for a just and peaceful solution to the conflict in East Timor,” he added.

President Ramos-Horta, in turn, thanked GMA Network for the warm welcome and recognition, saying that Timor-Leste and the Philippines shared many similarities.

“I have the greatest respect for Filipinos. Sometimes I joke with American and Chinese friends [that] they fight each other all the time [over] who will rule the world. I said, well, while you two are fighting, one day we all wake up and the Philippines is ruling the world because Filipinos are everywhere,” he shared.

Gozon further said that GMA Network will help deliver factual information on Timor-Leste and its campaign to introduce Asia’s youngest democracy.

“In GMA, we have a tagline called ‘Serbisyong Totoo’ or genuine service. This means you can count on us to provide information the public needs to know without spin, without bias,” assured Gozon.

Joining Gozon in meeting President Ramos-Horta were GMA Network executive vice president and chief financial officer Felipe S. Yalong; senior vice president for talent management, program management, worldwide, and support group Atty. Annette Gozon-Valdes; senior vice president and head of GMA Integrated News, Regional TV and Synergy Oliver Victor B. Amoroso; senior vice president and head of GMA Entertainment Group Lilybeth G. Rasonable; and vice president and head of corporate affairs and communications Angela Javier Cruz.

President Ramos-Horta was also with Ambassador-designated Timor Leste to the Philippines, his excellency Marciano Octavio Garcia Da Silva; director general for bilateral affairs Asia & Oceania of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Marcos Dos Reis Da Costa; executive assistant of the president Grazeila Fatima Liu; principal advisor to the president of the republic Nelson Santos; advisor to the president of the republic João Aparicio Guterres; and director general for consular and protocol affairs cum chief of protocol of the MoFAC José Amorin Diaz.

GMA Integrated News and 24 Oras anchor Vicky Morales also had an exclusive interview with President Ramos-Horta, which aired on 24 Oras on November 10.