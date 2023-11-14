Gatchalian to BIR: Keep tight rein on issuing TIN

SENATOR Sherwin T. Gatchalian goaded the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) to “keep a tight rein” on issuing tax identification number (TIN) IDs in the wake of a recent discovery these were being misused by Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) linked to various crimes.

Gatchalian cited findings involving a blatant ploy by gaming operators “to legitimize the questionable employment status of their workers.”

In a statement issued by his office last Monday, the senator noted reports that the BIR issues TIN IDs without photos, allowing such IDs to “lend some form of validity to the identity of individuals involved in criminal activities.”

“Since criminal syndicates are able to obtain government IDs such as TIN IDs, foreign nationals supposedly working for POGOs but are actually involved in organized crimes, are able to stay in the country and work for various POGOs fronting for criminal syndicates,” Gatchalian said.

Moreover, the senator stressed “it is time to change those antiquated IDs,” conveying the option at a Senate hearing convened by the Senate Committee on Women. This, after Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) Undersecretary Gilbert DC Cruz claimed the agency obtained verification that the TIN IDs concerned were part of the BIR database.

Gatchalian noted the revelation underscores the critical need for the BIR to “revisit its ID issuance processes, incorporating updated security measures and comprehensive identification features.”

He added that aside from TIN IDs, police authorities also recovered Philhealth IDs, Certificates of Alien Registration, Alien Employment Permits, and police clearances at Smart Web Technology, an establishment provisionally licensed by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.

The lawmaker likewise lamented reports that “Smart Web’s POGO hub in Pasay City was found to have a prostitution den and a torture chamber,” adding that aside from prostitution, the Pogo hub was also believed to be “involved in other crimes such as labor trafficking and various scams.”

As chairman of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means, Gatchalian has been advocating for the expulsion of the POGO industry from the country amid the continuing proliferation of criminal activities attributed to the industry.

“The Philippines is now the favorite playground of organized criminal syndicates and the POGOs have become the avenue for these syndicates to continue operating here,” the lawmaker said.