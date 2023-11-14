Frank has fun winning gold on MOA rink

SOFIA LEXI FRANK showcased her world-class potential form to handily win gold in the Philippine National Figure Skating Championships held over the weekend at the Mall of Asia rink in Pasay City.

The 18-year-old Frank had fun all the way through.

“It’s fun to be back here in the Philippines,” Frank, beaming with the same smile and charm she inherited from her beauty queen mom Precious Tongko, told BusinessMirror on Sunday night.

“It’s a good experience,” said Frank, who garnered 124.77 points to skate away with the senior women’s crown of the event organized by the Philippine Skating Union (PSU).

“It’s not my best skate but I persevered,” added Frank, who guested at the Carol on Ice music show also at the MOA rink after defending her title in the annual championships.

Charmaign Skye Chua settled for the silver medal with 96.46 points and Skye Frances Patenia bagged the bronze with 89.64 points.

Frank dominated the free skate program with 45.65 points against Chua’s 31.12 and Patenia’s 26.13 points and was also unbeatable in the short program with 38.95 points against Chua and Patenia’s got 30.85 and 30.36, respectively.

Skating out of Colorado Springs, Frank is eyeing the International Skating Union Challenger series Golden Spin Zagreb leg from December 6 to 9 in Sisak, Croatia.

“I hope to do well in Croatia and qualify for next year’s world championships,” she said. “That’s really my other goal aside from competing in the Winter Olympics in Italy 2026.”

The World Figure Skating Championships are from March 18 to 24 in Montreal.

Isabella Gamez and Russian partner Aleksandr Korovin, meanwhile, also showcased their form in the senior pairs and although there were no other participants, they allowed themselves to be scored and emerged with 142.59 points.

“We believe these athletes are driven by the talent of our high-level skaters,” PSU president Nikki Cheng said. “Isabella Gamez and Aleksandr Korovin and Sofia are continuing that legacy and inspiring our youth.”