Filinvest REIT declares dividends

Filinvest REIT Corp. (FILRT) has declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter amounting to P0.071 per outstanding common share.

In a recent meeting, the Board of Directors of FILRT approved the dividend declaration to all stockholders, sustaining the same level as the previous three quarters. The incentive will be payable on December 15 to stockholders on record as of November 29.

This brings year-to-date dividends to P0.284 per outstanding common share which is equivalent to an annualized yield of 9.5 percent—higher than the industry average—based on the market price on November 8.

“We are pleased to announce the fourth quarter dividends which maintain previous quarters. While we and the industry are presently facing challenges, we are steadfast in our goal to significantly increase dividends in the long term,” FILRT President and CEO Maricel Brion-Lirio said.

From January to September, the real estate investment trust (REIT) backed by Filinvest Land Inc. recorded a net income of P721 million attributable to rental and other revenues of P2.22 billion.

Based on Colliers’ market report for the third quarter, FILRT has renewed 31,835 square meters (sq m) or 77 percent of the year’s expiring leases and signed in new rentals of 17,509 sq m as of end-September—both closed at higher rates compared to current transacted rates in the Alabang area.

The study, likewise, showed that the latest leases have prolonged FILRT’s Weighted Average Lease Expiry to 7.1 years as of end-September of the year from 6.9 years as of the previous quarter. On the average, occupancy has stood at 84 percent in January to September, which was better than the market level of 81 percent.

To date, FILRT has signed almost 5,200 sq m of space for lease to traditional tenants and co-working locators, indicating a diversified mix of occupants. At present, 78 percent of its tenants are multinational business process outsourcing companies; 11 percent, traditional office and co-working; 11 percent, hospitality; and the small remainder taken up by retail tenants.