Discover a world that’s yours with the best deals and discounts at the Metrobank Travel Fair in Cebu

Get the chance to win a trip for two to Hong Kong when you pay using your Metrobank credit card!

Ready to go on your next getaway and discover the world? Metrobank is bringing the best travel and hotel accommodation deals to the Queen City of the South with the Metrobank Travel Fair, happening from November 17 to 19, 2023 at the Ayala Center Cebu Activity Center.

For this entire weekend, Metrobank will gather its travel merchant partners, including top airlines, hotels, online booking platforms, and travel agencies at the travel fair. Metrobank credit cardholders can snatch deals of up to 20% OFF from all participating brands:

Airlines: Philippine Airlines, AirAsia, airasia Superapp, China Airlines, EVA Air, Airswift

Philippine Airlines, AirAsia, airasia Superapp, China Airlines, EVA Air, Airswift Accommodation : Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas, Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu, Crown Regency Hotel & Towers, Marco Polo Cebu

: Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas, Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu, Crown Regency Hotel & Towers, Marco Polo Cebu Activities : KLOOK, Rakso Air Travel & Tours, Global Link Travel & Tours

: KLOOK, Rakso Air Travel & Tours, Global Link Travel & Tours Online: Emirates, Cathay Pacific, Agoda

On top of this, Metrobank Credit Mastercard holders who will make a minimum single-receipt purchase of PHP10,000 using their Metrobank Credit Mastercard during the fair will get PHP500 eGCs or a FREE Plaza Premium lounge access at the Cebu International or Domestic airport for a minimum single-receipt spend of PHP25,000.

Metrobank recently relaunched the Metrobank World Mastercard® with new exclusive benefits and offers to give cardholders a better travel, dining, and shopping experience. Cardholders can earn 1 mile per PHP17 foreign currency spend, enjoy two (2) complimentary global airport lounge passes every year via Dragon Pass, avail of up to 50% off on luxury dining deals, and get rebates at over 4,000 Mastercard merchants like Lane Crawford in Hong Kong, Takashimaya in Japan, and Bloomingdales in the US.

What’s even better is for as low as PHP10,000 minimum single-receipt spend at any of the participating merchants during the fair, Metrobank credit cardholders will earn raffle entries to get a chance to win a trip for two to Hong Kong! Visit https://www.metrobank.com.ph/promos/metrobank-travel-fair for more details about this promo.

Don’t have a Metrobank Credit card yet? No need to worry, you can apply for a card online via https://apply.metrobank.com.ph/creditcard or visit the card application booth at Metrobank Travel Fair. You can also visit the nearest Metrobank branch to apply for a Metrobank Credit card or open a Metrobank Debit card.

Learn more by visiting the Metrobank website at https://www.metrobank.com.ph/.

Follow Metrobank and Metrobank Card PH on Instagram and Facebook for more information.