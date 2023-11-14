Cignal, Navy lead pools in PNVF spikefest

CIGNAL and PGJC Navy rolled past separate opponents to seize the lead in their respective pools in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Challenge Cup men’s division on Tuesday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

The Sealions cruised to a 25-20, 25-11-, 25-18 win over 3B Marikina City as the HD Spikers ran away with a 25-15, 25-14, 25-16 win over the University of Batangas.

PGJC Navy previously drubbed Plaridel, Quezon with a 25-18, 25-23, 25-10 win for a 2-0 record in Pool C of the PNVF Challenge Cup supported by the Philippine Sports Commission, PLDT, Rebisco, Akari, Foton and CBPI.

Cignal was not to be left behind in posting a similar 2-0 start in Pool A of the 20-team men’s division. The HD Spikers scored a 25-21, 25-16, 25-22 debut win over Savouge Aesthetics last week.

In the other match, VNS Asereht also bagged their second win in as many games after clobbering Rizal Technological University-Basilan, 25-23, 25-15, 25-23, to claim the lead in Pool B.

VNS scored its first win against the University of the East, 25-18,19-25 25-21,25-20, last week as the PNVF, headed by Ramon “Tats” Suzara, unveiled the new Challenge Cup in lieu of the old Champions League.

With little to no break, Cignal and PGJC Navy will plunge back into action right away on Wednesday against different counterparts anew in a bid to shore up their playoff drives.

Cignal takes on Kuya JM-Davao City at 2 p.m. after the duel between PGJC Navy and Angatleta-Orion, Bataan at 12 p.m.

Other games in the men’s division feature the Volida Volleyball Club and Savouge Aesthetics at 8 a.m. and Jose Rizal U against Marikina at 10 a.m.

In the 16-team women’s play, Davao City battles JRU at 4 p.m. as La Salle-Dasma and Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas clash at 6 p.m. to cap a six-game bill.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





