BPI lists ₧36.66B fixed-rate peso bonds due 2025

THE Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) announced having listed P36.66 billion-worth of fixed-rate peso bonds that are due 2025 on Monday.

In a disclosure, BPI said the bonds represented the second tranche of its “P100-billion bond” program approved by its Board of Directors in May last year.

The bonds have a term of 1.5 years and bear an interest rate of 6.425 percent per annum, payable quarterly. The bonds are now tradable on the Philippine Dealing & Exchange Corp., according to the country’s third-largest lender in terms of asset.

“Our business continues to thrive mainly because of the strong trust our customers, investors and stakeholders have in what we do,” said BPI Treasurer Dino R. Gasmen. “We thank our investors for the incredible demand in our issuance, as this will greatly support our push to expand our digitization efforts and diversify our funding sources.”

The final issue size of the bonds was increased to over seven times the initial target of P5 billion to meet strong investor demand.

BPI said the net proceeds of the offer will be used for general corporate purposes, including funding source diversification.

“We remain strongly committed to further improving our capacity to provide financial services that our fellow Filipinos need in line with our vision of building a better Philippines, one family, one community at a time,” Gasmen said.

BPI Capital Corp. and ING Bank NV-Manila Branch served as the joint lead arrangers and selling agents of the offer.

In the January-to-September period, BPI recorded a net income of P38.6 billion. This was 26.4-percent higher than the net income in the same period last year.

Total revenues ramped up 15.3 percent to P100.9 billion year-to-date, attributable to the 24.5 percent increase in net interest income to P76.8 billion, as average asset base expanded 8.1 percent and net interest margin widened 54 basis points to 4.07 percent.

This was partly offset by the 6.6 percent decline in non-interest income to P24.1 billion due to the property sale gain recognized in the prior year.

Removing the impact of this one-off transaction, non-interest income would be higher by P3.3 billion, or 15.7 percent, on higher fees from credit cards, bancassurance, various service charges and trading gains, the lender said.