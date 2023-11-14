BDO, BPI lends ₧20Bfor Casecnan project

FIRST Gen Corp. (PSE: FGen) announced having acquired a P20-billion loan from local banks to finance its recently-acquired 165 megawatt (MW) Casecnan Hydroelectric Power Plant (CHEPP).

The Lopez-led power firm signed term-loan agreements with BDO Unibank Inc. and Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI).

FGen “intends to use the proceeds from the loans as funding for First Gen’s growth projects, including the acquisition of the 165-megawatt CHEPP, and for other general corporate requirements of the company,” the listed firm said in a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange.

The CHEPP is a run-of-river type of power facility with limited impounding located in Barangay Villarica, Pantabangan, Nueva Ecija.

On May 26, 2023, FGen subsidiary Fresh River Lakes Corp. (FRLC) was declared by the Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp. (Psalm) as the winning bidder for the sale of the CHEPP.

“We are honored and grateful for the confidence that the lender placed” in the company, FGen CFO Emmanuel Antonio P. Singson said. “The fresh financing will be used to fund the acquisition of CHEPP, which is vital to our transition towards a decarbonized and regenerative future.”

BDO is committed to provide access to capital to renewable energy projects, which BDO considered as a priority sector in financing, said Charles M. Rodriguez, executive vice president and group head for institutional banking at BDO.

Meanwhile, BPI Executive Vice President and Institutional Banking Head Juan Carlos Syquia was quoted in the same statement as saying “we are glad to have done so by providing [FGen] with more innovative financial solutions.”

FGen President Francis Giles B. Puno earlier said the CHEPP is an important asset that would be tied up to its two existing hydro assets—132MW Pantabangan-Masiway and the 120MW Aya pumped-storage hydro—which are all located in Pantabangan, Nueva Ecija.

“Right now, when you look at Casecnan, fundamentally it’s a very important asset for us because we obviously have Pantabangan-Masiway there,” Puno said. “We have the plans for project Aya, which is there. So we really needed to make sure that the reservoir is controlled by FGen.”

He noted that Casecnan is upstream.

“And to the extent that we could supplement even more supply coming from the upstream side of Casecnan, then that will help Pantabangan-Masiway and project Aya,” Puno added. “It also enables us to build out solar and wind as well because those are also intermittent. If we add it up, we create an RE portfolio.”

FGen Chairman Federico R. Lopez had said all of the company’s RE assets are key to achieving a decarbonized energy system.

“We’re quite encouraged with the way we’ve shift the portfolio, including the purchase of Casecnan. Assets like that are very hard to replicate and they’re all in tune to where the world is headed with regards to a decarbonized energy system. These are very important assets for us to come and as they come together, the synergies also become stronger and the ability to run it as a complex.”

FRLC’s bid offer of $526 million surpassed the $227.27 million minimum bid price of the CHEPP set by the Psalm.