BARMM reports ‘moderate’ inflation uptick in September

DAVAO CITY—The Bangsamoro region experienced a rise in inflation considered to be moderate, but hovers above the national average.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) posted an inflation of 6.4 percent in September, compared to its 5.1 percent in the previous month.

The BARMM considered it a modest rise though, saying it was just a jump to the fifth rank among the 17 regions, and only an uptick in September while it has been steady in the lowest rank in the past several months.

Region VII or Central Visayas posted the lowest inflation rate at 3.8 percent, followed by Region VIII or Eastern Visayas, at 4.9 percent. The Cordillera Administrative Region holds the third lower spot at 5.0 percent, while Region III or Central Luzon, records the highest inflation rate at 7.9 percent.

The headline inflation rate for the Philippines increased to 6.1 percent this month up from the previous month’s 5.3 percent.

Akan Tula, acting regional director of the PSA-BARMM, said the region’s inflation was a modest increase and “merely positions it in fifth place among all regions, indicating a manageable situation.”

He said the jump in inflation in the region was due to the rise in the indices of three commodity groups: food and non-alcoholic beverages; restaurant and accommodation services; and personal care, and miscellaneous goods and services.

Tula said, “This current slight increase in the region’s inflation rate is mainly due to the present experience in international conflict and related to the issue of national or regional demand and supply of basic commodities, which is not yet alarming.”

Among BARMM provinces, the two Maguindanao provinces had the highest inflation rate at 10.2 percent, followed by Basilan at 7.3 percent, Tawi-Tawi at 5.6 percent, Lanao Del Sur at 5.2 percent, and Sulu with the lowest inflation rate at 1.1 percent.

But there was a significant decline in inflation in Cotabato City, the region’s capital, with its rate dropping to 7.2 percent in September, compared to 4.5 percent in the previous month of August.