Sto. Tomas, Batangas Unity Boodlefight: A thanksgiving for a peaceful and fast barangay election

On Nov. 8, 2023, candidates of the recently concluded Barangay Election filled the City Evacuation Gymnasium of Sto. Tomas, Batangas to join in the Unity Boodlefight, a program spearheaded by City Mayor Atty. Arth Jhun Aguilar Marasigan.

The boodlefight is a thanksgiving for a peaceful and fast Barangay Election.

According to Mayor AJAM, the election has been concluded, and now is the time to come together and unite towards the continuing progress of the City of Sto. Tomas.

Moreover, this activity puts emphasis that in the City of Sto. Tomas, regardless of whether one wins or not, all are equal, and that it is natural for Tomasinos to be understanding.

This is the first time that all candidates are gathered together after an election to join and enjoy a meal together.

This event was also attended by Vice Mayor Catherine Jaurigue Perez, City Council members, Board Member Hon. Wilfredo Maliksi, DILG CGLOO Angie Sagun, and PNP Chief PLTCol. Rodel S. Ban-o.

On November 16, 2023, an extensive Oath-Taking and Turnover Ceremony will be conducted and headed by Mayor AJAM to formally start the terms of the newly elected officials.