Solomon cops second MVP trophy in Super League

ANOTHER Alyssa is making a name in the Philippine volleyball landscape.

Alyssa Solomon of National University has further proven her stature as one of the best rising players in the entire Philippine volleyball archipelago.

The towering spiker stood tall once again with her second straight Most Valuable Player (MVP) plum in the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Championship Season 2 as the Lady Bulldogs completed a back-to-back title sweep.

Solomon, the 6-foot-2 bona fide Lady Bulldog since her high school days, was also hailed as the Best Opposite Spiker for a statement campaign entering their redemption tour in the UAAP.

“Actually, I was surprised to hear that I’m the MVP again because I don’t expect it since I’m not satisfied to my performance,” Solomon, also two-time Palarong Pambansa MVP and the UAAP Best Opposite Spiker, said.

“I am happy to win the championship, which is a good start for the UAAP.”

Solomon was steady in the finals against the gritty University of Santo Tomas ignited by a 15-point outing on 11 hits, three aces and a block in NU’s 21-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-17 Game 1 win.

Joining forces with First Best Outside Hitter Belen in a lethal Lady Bulldogs duo, Solomon then hammered 14 points on 10 attacks, three aces and a block as they fended off the Golden Tigresses anew, 25-17, 15-25, 25-20, 25-20, in the clinching Game 2.

Belen, who fired 17 points in the finale, and Solomon were joined by teammates Camilla Lamina (Best Setter) and Erin May Pangilinan (First Best Middle Blocker) in the honor roll of the SSL Season 2 backed by Mikasa, Eurotel, Victory Liner, Summit Bottle Water, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, R and B Milk Tea, Potato Corner, Rebel Sports, Converge ICT Solutions, Genius Sports and United Auctioneers, Inc.

UST’s Angeline Poyos (Second Best Outside Hitter) and Maria Bernadett Pepito (Best Libero) as well as Adamson’s Lorene Toring (Second Best Middle Blocker) were also recognized as part of the SSL Super Team.

But the moment belonged to the entire Lady Bulldogs, who just ushered in a dynasty with two straight perfect campaigns in 18 games since the inaugural season of the SSL in cooperation with the Commission on Higher Education and the Philippine Sports Commission.

And they’re out to ride on the momentum for the ultimate mission of reclaiming the lost glory in the UAAP with returning mentor Norman Miguel at the helm.